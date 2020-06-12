Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

With a few states starting to reopen after quarantine, some of our fave stars have been out & about in stylish outfits & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Now that the country is slowly opening up, the stars have been out and about in a slew of fabulous outfits and we rounded up all of the best dressed stars of the week. Kendall Jenner, 24, looked fabulous when she went out to eat at Nobu Malibu on June 8. She showed off her amazing long legs in a super short tight black mini dress and threw a black leather moto jacket on top. She accessorized her edgy look with a pair of chunky black leather Prada Monolith Platform Boots and a yellow zebra pattern Kwaidan Editions Lady Bag.

Kendall’s little sis, Kylie Jenner, 22, was out at the same restaurant a day later on June 10 when she rocked one of the hottest trends of the season – yellow. She threw on a floor-length pale yellow Bottega Veneta Rubber Coat with the same pair of Prada Monolith Mini Bag Knee High Boots that Kendall rocked the night before. Kylie accessorized her outfit with a Casetify Customisable Mirror Phone Case, a Prada Re-Edition Nylon Shoulder Bag, and Balenciaga Palladium Loop Earrings.

Kaia Gerber, 18, was out to eat in Malibu on June 9 when she rocked a pair of dark wash Re/Done High Rise Medium Flare Jeans with a tiny black crop top and a fitted black leather Anine Bing Benjamin Moto Jacket on top. She tied her look together with a pair of black kitten heel By Far Laura Boots and a Prada Re-Edition 2005 Nylon & Saffiano Leather Mini-Bag.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Dakota Fanning, 26, who was out in LA on June 8 wearing a short-sleeve crisp white T-shirt with cutoff pale pink distressed denim shorts, Oliver Peoples Ov5387Su Bianka Sunglasses, white Alexander McQueen Oversized Sneakers, and a face mask.

There were so many other fabulous outfits this week from Cara Delevingne's casual skinny jeans to Emma Roberts' flowy black maxi dress.