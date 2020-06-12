Why Brad Pitt Went Public With Support For Black Lives Matter By Joining Protest For George Floyd

Brad Pitt is proud to support Black Lives Matter, and he wants the world to know it, a source tells HL exclusively. That’s just one of the reasons he’s protesting publicly.

Attending the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles on June 7 was a no brainer for Brad Pitt. Brad, 56, attempted to go incognito at the protest by keeping his motorcycle helmet on, but fans immediately recognized the movie star, who was wearing a hoodie emblazoned with George Floyd‘s name. The actor’s an ardent supporter of the movement, and the proud father of a Black daughter — why wouldn’t he be there to fight alongside the protesters, a source asked HollywoodLife.

“That’s the man he is, and as a father of a Black child (Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 15, his daughter with ex-wife Angelina Jolie) it’s an issue close to his heart,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s always been known to fight and support what’s right, and that is exactly why he was there. He wants to be on the right side of history.” He’s definitely put his money where his mouth is. Brad is well known for inclusive production company, Plan B Entertainment, which has produced films like 12 Years a Slave, Selma, Moonlight, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

“He is serious about where he provides his support and wants to [protest] to show where support should be given.” our source explained. “He is a smart, caring gentleman that people should be proud of. Fighting for the Black Lives Matter is just the right thing to do, so it’s no surprise that he has supported the movement.” They added that Brad’s committed to bringing awareness to social issues and movements as long as he has the platform to do so.

The protest Brad took part in was attended by thousands, just one of the many demonstrations across the United States since George Floyd’s unjust death at the hands of the Minneapolis police. George, 46, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground for nearly nine minutes as he begged, “I can’t breathe.” It’s been a rallying call for protesters, who are taking to the streets to demand racial equality and an end to police brutality.

Brad is also serious about other social issues, like fighting coronavirus. The actor made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live on April 25, playing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s premiere epidemiologist. Fauci, part of the president’s coronavirus task force, has warned the public of the dangers of COVID-19, which has fallen on deaf ears at the White House.