Billie Eilish Mocks NYPD After They Claim People Are Trying To ‘Shame’ Them: ‘Goo Goo Ga Ga’

Billie Eilish got political once again after she made fun of the New York Police Department over claims that they’re being vilified after George Floyd’s death.

Billie Eilish, 18, had no problem mocking the NYPD after its police commissioner went on a rant about how people are trying to “shame” them amid the worldwide protests. The “Bad Guy” singer reshared a “brilliant mashup” video done by writer & civil rights activist Shaun King, 40, on her Instagram stories on Thursday, June 11, that shows the contradiction of what Dermot Shea was trying to vocalize compared to the police brutality that has occurred over the past couple of weeks. “LMAOOO goo goo ga ga cops feeling hurty,” she wrote above the clip.

The Grammy winner has no doubt been very vocal about her thoughts on the state of the world since George’s passing. She blasted President Donald Trump, 73, regarding his response to the incident in an expletive-ridden post shared on her IG. “OUR OWN PRESIDENT SAID THIS. OUR. OWN. PRESIDENT,” she wrote. “ARE YOU DEAD F**KING SERIUS????? EAT A HUGE F**KING D**K AND CHOKE ON IT.”

She, like many other celebrities including Jeff Bezos and Blake Griffin, also blasted people who keep writing “All Lives Matter” on social media. “IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVes maTter’ ONE MORE F**KING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F**KING MIND. SOCIETY GIVES YOU PRIVILEGE JUST FOR BEING WHITE. YOU CAN BE POOR, YOU CAN BE STRUGGLING..AND STILL YOUR SKIN COLOR IS GIVING YOU MORE PRIVILEGE THAN YOU REALIZE.”

Billie has also opened up about her personal life recently. “Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired,” she confessed during an interview with GQ. “My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody.”