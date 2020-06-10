‘Married At First Sight’ Spinoff: Jamie Goes Into Labor & Prepares For Her Home Birth In Quarantine

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s little boy made quite the entrance. Jamie began to go into labor during the June 10 episode of ‘Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam’ and got ready for her home birth with Doug.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their son in the all-new episode of Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam. Jamie reveals that her doctor recommended that she get tested for COVID-19 before giving birth. Thankfully, the test results came back negative.

Jamie will be giving birth in her bedroom — in a kiddie pool. She’s decided to have an unmedicated birth. Doug is busy setting up cameras to film it all, and he admits that he’s “terrified” about the home birth.

On day 50 of quarantine, Jamie has started to show signs that she’s going into labor. “Jamie woke up with mild contractions,” Doug reveals. “She’s now in a lot of pain. she’s saying they’re coming more frequently, and, I don’t know, I just feel like today’s the day.”

He continues, “To be honest, I’ve never seen Jamie in this much pain ever before.” During her first delivery with little Henley Grace, 2, Jamie got an epidural. Having a baby at home is “uncharted territory” for both Jamie and Doug.

As Jamie tries to get through her painful contractions, she asks Doug to put a picture of their little boy’s ultrasound in front of her on the bed. The note with the ultrasound photo reads, “Remember, your son is going through this too. Be strong for him.” Doug is by Jamie’s side through it all and is such an encouraging husband. “I’m so proud of you. So proud of you. You’re unbelievable,” he tells her.

The couple welcomed their second child, a boy, on May 13 in their New Jersey home. Initially, they were going to name him Hayes, but they ended up changing his name to Hendrix. Jamie first revealed that she and Doug were expecting again in Sept. 2019, after 18 months of trying and two miscarriages. The arrival of baby Hendrix will continue to play out on Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which airs Wednesdays on Lifetime.