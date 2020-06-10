Joaquin Consuelos trusted his mom, Kelly Ripa, to give him a quarantine haircut during the June 9 episode of ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ — and it came out quite good!

Kelly Ripa may be able to add ‘hairstylist’ to her resume once the coronavirus quarantine ends! The talk show host tested her skills on her youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, 17, during the June 9 episode of her show, LIVE With Kelly & Ryan. She explained that she’s actually been cutting all of her family members‘ hair during quarantine, but said that Joaquin’s was the biggest test of all due to his “wiry, thick, dense” locks.

After explaining the situation, Kelly shared a time-lapse video of herself trimming Joaquin’s hair. She revealed that her teenage son was “arguing with [her] the whole time,” but in the end, Joaquin was happy with the results. He even appeared beside his mom on LIVE to show off the successful haircut! “She did a really good job,” Joaquin gushed. “I’m really happy. I feel much more aerodynamic now!”

He also added that the reason he was arguing with his mom during the haircut was because he “wasn’t sure of her strategy.” However, he concluded that he shouldn’t doubt Kelly in the future. “It worked well,” he admitted. “I didn’t trust the process, but I should’ve!” Joaquin also joked that the family may never have to go get professional haircuts again now that Kelly knows what she’s doing!

Kelly, along with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their kids — Michael, 23, Lola, 18 and Joaquin — have been spending their coronavirus quarantine in the Caribbean. Kelly has been filming LIVE from there for weeks, although her location was not confirmed until the end of May. They have not revealed their plans for returning to New York City at this time.

Meanwhile, Kelly has been very open about her own hair journey while filming virtually. She has shown off close-ups of her grey roots several times on the show, and has taken viewers through her journey to try and cover up the natural color of her hair, which she regularly dyes blonde. Kelly is definitely becoming an expert on this whole hair-care thing!