Kelly Ripa, 49, Shows Off Grey Hair & Admits She Wants To Chop It Off With ‘Dull Kitchen Scissors’

If someone doesn’t stop Kelly Ripa, we’re going to see a lot less hair on the next episode of ‘Live’. The host confessed that she’s been fantasizing about ‘lopping’ it all off while in quarantine!

Put down the scissors and back away slowly! Kelly Ripa‘s at her wits end as her hair becomes progressively grayer and long while stuck at home during the COVID-19 quarantine. Without a salon at her disposal, she’s going back to her roots — literally — and losing the blonde. She revealed on the May 7 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that if something doesn’t change soon, she’s taking drastic measures: chopping it all off into a bob. On the episode, after co-host Ryan Seacrest complimented her slicked-back ponytail, Kelly said it was basically her only option for dealing with her ‘do right now. “I need a haircut desperately,” Kelly told Ryan. “I’ve been trimming it myself with kitchen scissors but I really want to lop it off. I want to give myself a bob, but the scissors are just too dull. It’s too risky, it’s just too risky.”

Thank god she recognizes that. After all, the cardinal rule for quarantine haircare is: do NOT do anything drastic. That includes bangs, and going from shoulder-length to short. Her grey hair is truly beautiful, too. She’s been vocal about not being too thrilled to go on live television every morning as her hair color fades, but the 49-year-old is killing it after over a month of at-home shows (and no dye). And her hot husband, Mark Consuelos, agrees. The Riverdale star, 49, gushed about his equally hot wife’s new look while filling in for Ryan on a recent episode of Live. “Since I met you, you told me that you’re gray,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I’m looking forward to when it’s just completely gray.”

How sweet is that? Kelly responded with a joke, but we’re sure she was melting on the inside. “Which is probably by the end of the week. I’m running out of spray… so yeah, you’ll get to see my gray hair any second now.”

Kelly’s getting help in the fashion and beauty department from her daughter Lola Consuelos, 18. She’s admitted to borrowing Lola’s clothes and self-tanner while the college freshman is home for the semester. And Lola sometimes does her hair and makeup for her before going on air. Perfect!