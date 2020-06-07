Khloe Kardashian ‘Doesn’t Understand’ Why Cynthia Erivo Mocked Her New Look But It Won’t ‘Get To Her’

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting actress Cynthia Erivo’s social media diss over her new looks get to her, a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is confused about the obsession with her darker hair and “changing” looks — including by actress Cynthia Erivo, 33. Cynthia recently took to social media to mock Khloe’s recent photos, but Khloe isn’t bothered. “[Khloe] doesn’t understand why Cynthia took to social media to poke fun of her,” a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “But she feels good in her own skin and didn’t even know Cynthia posted what she did,” the insider noted.

In Cynthia’s June 4 TikTok video, a woman is shown four photos of Khloe on separate occasions. Through the audio, the confused woman does not believe that the images are of the same person — but rather, appears to think they’re of four different people. Khloe, of course, is known for changing up her hair and make-up frequently — but it’s all a part of being her. “Khloe is confident with how she looks,” our source continued. “Her looks have changed over the year as do a lot of people’s.”

“Hilarious,” Cynthia captioned her TikTok video when reposting it to Twitter. “Wow your friends, they’re looking so nice,” the woman can be heard saying in the video. “Mom, these are all the same person,” her daughter insists to her confused mom. “What do you mean that they’re the same person? That’s not possible,” the mother asks, arguing that “These are four different people you’re telling me that this community of women that I’m looking at, that this is all one person… They’re not the same person, I’m telling you, dear.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star debuted a shorter, darker hairstyle on May 22 courtesy of her hairstyling team Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham. But the new ‘do hasn’t come without criticism from Khloe’s fans who have questioned why she looks so different as a “BRONDE BOMBSHELL.” Shortly after the sharing the hot new photos, the Good American founder clapped back with some humor about her “different” looks. “From my weekly face transplant clearly,” she joked on Instagram.