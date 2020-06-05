Cynthia Erivo Mocks Khloe Kardashian’s Changing Look With Re-Post Of ‘Hilarious’ TikTok Video

Cynthia Erivo poked fun at Khloe Kardashian’s different looks in a TikTok video she reposted on June 4. The clip showed a woman who believed she was looking at photos of 4 different people — but, all 4 pics were separate snaps of Khloe.

Is it safe to say that Cynthia Erivo is not a fan of Khloe Kardashian? The Grammy-winning singer, 33, joined critics who’ve been poking fun at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, after she debuted a new hair makeover on May 22 (seen here) — which many believe her overall appearance looked “so different” in the new photos. “Hilarious,” Cynthia wrote above a TikTok video that depicted Khloe’s face and different hairstyles through the years.

In the TikTok video, a woman is presented with four photos of Khloe on separate occasions. The woman states in the clip that she believes all four photos, (which are displayed in squares on top of each other), identify a different woman, despite being told it’s Khloe in all four snaps.

“Wow your friends, they’re looking so nice,” the woman says after her daughter, the voice behind the camera, asks her to look at the photo. “Mom, these are all the same person,” her daughter says, to which she replies, “What do you mean that they’re the same person? That’s not possible.” She continues, “These are four different people you’re telling me that this community of women that I’m looking at, that this is all one person… They’re not the same person, I’m telling you, dear.”

Khloe took to Instagram at the end of May to post series of selfies that showed off her “bronde” (brown/blonde) hair makeover. However, fans were quick to comment that her face appeared drastically different.

The Good American founder later responded to the negative comments, and seemed unfazed to say the least. In response to fans who asked why her face appeared “different,” Khloe joked, “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”

A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that Khloe doesn’t take Instagram as serious as people may think. “If you see Khloe in person, you see she doesn’t look extremely different all of the time, so she thinks it’s ridiculous that people pick apart her photos,” a Kardashian family insider told HollywoodLife. “She uses several different apps and filters and has fun with the photos she takes and posts, as do all of her sisters… Khloe isn’t one to just sit silent and let people talk about her or her loved ones which is why she speaks up… It’s a picture and people need to relax.”