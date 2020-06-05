Maci Bookout Shows How Tall Son Bentley, 11, Has Gotten As She Celebrates His 5th Grade Graduation

It’s hard to believe Maci Bookout’s son is already off to middle school! Bentley, who has grown up before our eyes on the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise, just graduated 5th grade.

Maci Bookout‘s eldest son, Bentley, is off to middle school! After watching the 11-year-old grow up before our very eyes, it’s hard to believe he’s already graduating from fifth grade. The proud mom shared an adorable snap to her Instagram on June 4, showing just how tall her mini me had gotten. “SO proud of my boy! Great Teachers – Lifelong Friends – All A’s – Forever Memories Benny is off to MIDDLE SCHOOL!,” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, captioned the photo.

She also added a red heart emoji, and the hashtags “#bennybaby, #5thgradegraduation and #wheredidthetimego.” We’re asking ourselves the same question! In the sweet snap, Bentley looked very dapper in a white polo shirt tucked into knee-length chinos with a belt. He also wore dark green sneakers and black Nike socks, as he stood beside his beaming mom — and he’s almost as tall as her!

For the graduation ceremony, Maci wore a dusty pink top with a denim skirt, and snakeskin printed boots. Her caramel tresses fell just below her shoulders, and were styled in beachy waves. Fans couldn’t believe how adorable the mother-and-son duo looked — and how much he had grown up!

“5th grade? Omg ! I’ve literally watched this kid grow before my very eyes,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Who is this young man? It’s been so awesome seeing him grow. I can remember pst seasons when he was a baby and I can’t believe he’s on his way to middle school. You’re doing a great job raising him.”

It comes one week after Maci defended herself on Twitter, following the May 26 episode of Teen Mom OG, where fans expressed concern when it was revealed that Maci had put Bentley on a “strict diet” to help him achieve his wrestling goals. “In reference to tonight’s episode — I have never and will never convince Bentley to ‘cut’ weight. After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72-he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70. I told him that’s fine, but you WILL NOT ‘cut’ weight,” the mother-of-three explained in her first tweet. Maci, who is now married to Taylor McKinney, has a fraught relationship with Bentley’s father, Ryan Edwards, and wrestling has acted as a great space for the 11-year-old to shift his focus.