Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Wilde & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

Another week in quarantine has passed us by but that didn’t stop some of our fave stars from rocking fabulous casual outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebs!

Even though the stars haven’t been getting all dolled up for events and red carpets, they are still managing to look fabulous during the quarantine. The stars have been swapping their gowns for some chic casual outfits and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week! Hailey Baldwin, 23, went with an all-black ensemble when she visited the doctor in Beverly Hills on May 29. The model looked amazing when she rocked an oversized black T by Alexander Wang Slub Classic Long Sleeve Tee styled with a pair of skintight black Steele Latex Skinny Pants. She accessorized her look with a By Far Amber Bag, colorful Jordan 1 Retro High Union Sneakers, and a pair of Jennifer Fisher Mini Samira Hoop Earrings.

Olivia Wilde, 36, looked summery chic when she stepped out in LA on May 31 wearing a gorgeous oversized Staud Meadow Tiered Color-Block Maxi Dress in orange and pink. She styled the baggy mumu with a Retrovai Fantasy Signet Pendant Necklace Lion, oversized black sunglasses, and a yellow face mask. Emma Roberts, 29, also opted for color when she was out in LA on May 30. Emma threw on a light pink V-neck Theory Adrianna Sweater in Deep Rose, tucked into a pair of high-waisted, fitted Mother Insider Crop Fray Jeans in Gypsy. She accessorized her look with a pair of Polo Ralph Lauren Lowrey Suede Cowboy Boots, a Chloe Tess Large Leather/Suede Camera Crossbody Bag, Ray-Ban Rb3447 Round Metal Sunglasses, and a Jennifer Meyer Circle by the Inch Necklace.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, attended the protest in LA on June 2 when she showed off her toned figure in a pair of short-shorts. She rocked a pair of skintight, high-waisted black biker shorts which she styled with a long-sleeve olive green crop top. She topped her look off with a simple burgundy ’47 Brand Cap, Ray-Ban 2140 Original Wayfarers Sunglasses in Tortoise, Adidas Samba Sneakers, and Jennifer Fisher Mini Lilly Hoop Earrings.

Nina Dobrev, 31, rocked this season’s hottest trend – tie-dye – when she was out walking her dog in West Hollywood on May 28. The actress threw on a short-sleeve pastel Z Supply Multicolor Tie-Dye Tee with a matching pair of Z Supply Multicolor Tie-Dye Shorts, accessorizing with Kate Young for Tura Fallon Sunglasses in Tortoise and Vans Era Sneakers in White.

