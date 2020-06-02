‘Fuller House’ Finally Reveals Where Lori Loughlin’s Character Aunt Becky Went In Final Episodes

Lori Loughlin was absent from the final episodes of ‘Fuller House’ season 5, but the show did reveal Aunt Becky’s whereabouts. Uncle Jesse talked about Aunt Becky while having a conversation with D.J.

Lori Loughlin’s Aunt Becky hadn’t been seen on Fuller House since season 4, but Uncle Jesse finally brought her up in fifteenth episode of season 5, which was released June 2 on Netflix, and revealed where his wife has been. Aunt Becky was discussed when Uncle Jesse tried to figure out what to do about his daughter, Pamela, being bitten by a classmate at school.

When Jesse told D.J. what he wanted to do about trying to figure out the identity of the culprit, she asked, “You don’t think you should run this by Aunt Becky first?” Jesse replied, “Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother. I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this.” D.J. added, “Right, because she’d tell you not to do what you’re about to do.”

Uncle Jesse wasn’t the only familiar face to make a surprise appearance in the final episodes. Danny and Joey both returned and, along with Jesse, played a big role in D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy’s triple wedding in the series finale. They each walked one of the girls down the aisle! In addition to Aunt Becky, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Michelle Tanner did not make an appearance in the final episodes. The twins never reprised the beloved character throughout Fuller House’s 5-season run on Netflix.

Lori had reprised her role as Aunt Becky in all 4 of the previous seasons of Fuller House. She was dropped by the Netflix series after news of her involvement in the college admissions scandal was made public in 2019. Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to Rick Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

Lori and Mossimo maintained their innocence until May 22, 2020, when they pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. Lori faces up to 2 months in prison. Lori and her husband will be formally sentenced in a Boston federal court on Aug. 21, 2020.