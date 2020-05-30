‘Teen Mom’s Josh McKee Responds To Mackenzie’s Cheating Accusations: ‘Know Your Facts’

Days after Mackenzie McKee accused Josh of having an affair, Josh responded and told his followers to ‘know your facts.’ In her own post, Mackenzie suggested she was done with her marriage.

Teen Mom‘s Josh McKee, 26, appears to have responded to cheating allegations made by his wife Mackenzie McKee, 25. The star shared an image that read, “Better worry about your own sins, cause God ain’t gonna ask you about mine,” to Instagram on Thursday, May 28, adding the caption “I’m just here for the comments.” After taking heat from his 113,000 followers, Josh clapped back again in the comments. “People, I’ve been through the ringer being on that damn show, this is nothing new to me,” the dad-of-two wrote.

“I get it you all are pissed at the fact of what you read on the internet or seen on TV. ‘Ok?’ But if you are going to come at me with what little you all really know, know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one sided ball game,” he added, including a winky face emoji. The response comes less than two weeks after Mackenzie accused Josh — whom she shares kids Gannon, 8, Jaxie, 6, and Broncs, 3, with — of cheating on her once again.

In the lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Mackenzie describes becoming suspicious of her husband after he began spending more and more time out of their home after the death of her mother. “Life slowly turned into him working all day, coming home to shower and fishing all night. Again, I wondered, ‘What is wrong with me, I need him here to hold me together,’ but gave him grace and knew he didn’t know how to handle it,” she wrote.

Eventually, Mackenzie “made the random decision to pull Josh’s call and text logs” to see what he was up to, alleging that she discovered he was having an affair with her cousin Ashley. “One week after my mom died when he started leaving and changing his behavior…he was texting a woman 3-600 times per moth and calling her on these nights he was ‘fishing’ until 3 am…obviously it was another affair,” she wrote. “So I go to call the number and it was my close cousin Ashley,” she explained, noting that she doesn’t know exactly what “went on.”

“My family will never be the same and we are all torn,” she added. “I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her…I’m now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been,” Mackenzie went on, describing her “utter shock” at his actions. After sharing the post to Facebook, she changed her relationship status to “single.”

The couple also split last summer after Mackenzie said that she saw Josh engaged in a lip lip with another woman at a Texas bar. With help from her mom, Mackenzie and Josh were able to patch things up and get back together — however, it seems like the relationship could be over for good this time.