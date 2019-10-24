‘Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Confirms She’s Back With Josh: ‘I Choose You Over & Over’

A lasting love! Mackenzie McKee took to Instagram to share with her fans and followers the exciting news that she and Josh are officially back together.

Mackenzie McKee, 25, is off the market! The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Oct. 24 to share that she and Josh weren’t just back together, but that the couple were officially engaged…again! In a carousel photo post, Mackenzie shared a slew of pictures — in color and black and white — of Josh proposing and the couple snuggling up after he popped the question. Mackenzie is wearing a beautiful flowing dress as she awaits Josh in the bright, sun kissed woods. He gets down on bended knee, donned in a cowboy hat after giving Mackenzie a rose, and pops the question! “This man…. I will never forget my 25th birthday,” she began the caption to her post. “6 hours of opening up clues and going on a scavenger hunt. Even putting on a dress you picked out. I still can’t believe the work God has done. My ring is beautiful and I choose you over and over. Here’s to new beginnings in Christ.” She finished the post with the hashtag “you don’t have to understand our love story,” WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE.

Mackenzie and Josh have definitely had an unconventional love story. Just on Oct. 19, Mackenzie shared two photos to Instagram that showed the pair being very friendly. One photo showed the reality star kissing her ex-husband’s, at the time, cheek while he smiled, wearing a cowboy hat and putting his arm around her. In the second, Mackenzie was all smiles as she gazed at him while holding his hand and shoulder. “Best friends forever,” Mackenzie’s caption for the post read.

Of course, things were definitely more than friendly, but the couple only got to that point after overcoming their heated past. The pair were first married in 2013 and are parents to their three children: Gannon, 8, Jaxie, 5, and Broncs, 3. Mckenzie announced the couple’s split in August 2019, with Mckenzie writing on social media that it was merely a “break” for the two. “I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break,” she wrote. “My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you.”

During their fairly volatile break, Mckenzie even referred to Josh as a “horrible person!” “Turns out, Josh is not a good man whatsoever,” she shared with Us on Aug. 17. “Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I’ve really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is.” Clearly, these two have come a long way and have really sorted their differences. Fans cannot wait to see where they’re relationship goes in the chapters ahead!