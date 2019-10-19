‘Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Kisses Ex-Husband Josh In New Pic 2 MOs. After Split

‘Teen Mom’ star Mackenzie McKee took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share two new photos of her happily kissing and posing with her ex-husband Josh and admitting that they’re ‘best friends’.

Mackenzie McKee, 25, still has a lot of love for her ex-husband Josh despite their difficult past! The Teen Mom OG star wowed fans when she shared two new cozy photos with him on Instagram and they were quick to compliment her on her ability to forgive and befriend. In one pic, the reality beauty can be seen kissing her former mate’s cheek as he smiles while wearing a cowboy hat and putting his arm around her. In the second, she can be seen smiling and gazing at him as she holds his hand and shoulder. “Best friends forever,” Mackenzie’s caption for the post read.

Since Mackenzie and Josh are known for having a troubling past, including a time when she called him “a horrible person”, the photos definitely took a lot of people by surprise so naturally the positive words came rolling in. “I think this is amazing! If y’all can work it out great and if not great. All the kids need is for y’all to be ok,” one comment read. “I love this so much!” read another. “Only you can know what is best for you and your family. Keep doing you momma,” a third fan wrote. “You’re doing a fabulous job. Don’t listen to all these haters. You’re showing your children that when something is broke you work on fixing it, you don’t just replace it. You’re beautiful, you’re brave, you’re loved.”

Mackenzie and Josh’s latest outing together comes after their split in Aug. They were married in 2013 and are the parents of three children: Gannon, 8, Jaxie, 5, and Broncs, 3. When Mackenzie first announced their split, she called it a “break” and took to social media to explain how she was feeling. “However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break,” she wrote. “My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you.”

We’re not sure what Mackenzie and Josh’s recent pics mean, if anything, for their marriage, but we’ll be paying attention to what steps they decided to take next!