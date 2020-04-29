‘Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee Shares Why She’s Postponed Her Vow Renewal Ceremony
Mackenzie and Josh McKee’s vow renewal ceremony unfortunately clashed with a major life event. The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star opened up about this an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, and revealed their plans going forward.
“So I haven’t mentioned it to [Josh] since,” Mackenzie revealed, referring to their vow renewal ceremony that’s now up in the air. Mackenzie does have an idea of where she’d like to exchange her marriage vows a second time around, though. Well, once the pandemic settles down, that is! “I just want to go somewhere nice, tropical, and do it just the two of us,” the mother of three told us. Josh has a different vision, apparently! “He wants to have maybe just a small backyard ceremony,” Mackenzie added. “But I’m trying to gather myself first.”
God works in mysterious ways… We went to a marriage encounters program, which is a Christian based organization. It was an awesome experience, the structure of the program was amazing and every lesson/segment makes the couples realise why they got married in the first place. It's not easy and the journey might get a little rocky but grounding your marriage in god makes your relationship become closer. The second day we were there we had a little exercise and at the end we were dismissed to go back to our room or we could stay and have a couple come pray with us and that night I asked god to fully come into my life and that alone was worth attending….
Fans have witnessed the ups and downs of Mackenzie and Josh’s nine-year marriage as they’ve unfolded on Teen Mom OG. Before Josh’s proposal, Mackenzie sent her husband online divorce papers (which he didn’t want to sign) during the show’s March 31 episode. Earlier in the season, Josh admitted to going to a bar and acting “inappropriate” with another woman amid a work trip. However, as you can now see, the parents — who share son Broncs, 3, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 6, and son Gannon, 8 — have managed to work through these trials!