‘Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee Shares Why She’s Postponed Her Vow Renewal Ceremony

Mackenzie and Josh McKee’s vow renewal ceremony unfortunately clashed with a major life event. The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star opened up about this an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, and revealed their plans going forward.

Mackenzie McKee, 25, is now revealing why she and her husband Josh Mckee, 26, have still not renewed their vows, despite what recently played out on Teen Mom OG. In the April 7 episode of the MTV show, Josh gave Mackenzie a sweet surprise after he proposed to her (again) at the end of a three-day couple’s retreat! The moment was actually filmed on Mackenzie’s birthday in Oct. 2019. Half a year later, Mackenzie EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife why they have yet to follow through on the romantic plans.
“We bought a venue and spent the money, but the date ended up being the day of my mom’s funeral,” Mackenzie told us. Sadly, just two months after Josh’s proposal, Mackenizie’s mother Angie Douthit lost her two-year battle to cancer in Dec. 2019. It was a devastating moment for Mackenzie, whose mom (and best friend) was only 50 years old. Understandably, other plans were put on the backburner.

“So I haven’t mentioned it to [Josh] since,” Mackenzie revealed, referring to their vow renewal ceremony that’s now up in the air. Mackenzie does have an idea of where she’d like to exchange her marriage vows a second time around, though. Well, once the pandemic settles down, that is! “I just want to go somewhere nice, tropical, and do it just the two of us,” the mother of three told us. Josh has a different vision, apparently! “He wants to have maybe just a small backyard ceremony,” Mackenzie added. “But I’m trying to gather myself first.”

Fans have witnessed the ups and downs of Mackenzie and Josh’s nine-year marriage as they’ve unfolded on Teen Mom OG. Before Josh’s proposal, Mackenzie sent her husband online divorce papers (which he didn’t want to sign) during the show’s March 31 episode. Earlier in the season, Josh admitted to going to a bar and acting “inappropriate” with another woman amid a work trip. However, as you can now see, the parents — who share son Broncs, 3, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 6, and son Gannon, 8 — have managed to work through these trials!