‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s Mom, 50, Dead: Angie Douthit Loses Tough Cancer Battle

Angie Douthit, a beloved wife, grandmother, and mother of ‘Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee, has died after battling stage 4 brain cancer for nearly two years. She was only 50-years-old.

After being diagnosed with cancer in January 2018, many hoped that Angie Douthit, 50, would overcome the horrific disease. Sadly, after a long battle that put her positive attitude and faith to the test, the mother of Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee passed away on Dec. 9, according to a post her family published to her Instagram page. “On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

“Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world. She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts. We watched her get up every day in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ. There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”

“But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind,” the post ends.

As the post said, Angie was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in January 2018. Her family initially thought she was suffering from bronchitis, but doctors found five large lesions covering her brain, masses in her lungs, and several blood clots throughout her body. At the time, she was given 4 to 13 months to live. She exceeded the 13-month mark, celebrating her 50th birthday in March. Though she valiantly fought the disease, her struggle took a turn for the worse in early December. In an Instagram post, she confirmed that the diseased had spread to her liver. “Today was a little rough,” she wrote. “Scans showed results that were not good.”

“The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation, and that will be the last treatment I will be given. I should be able to go home in the next few days. We have decided to have the hospice come in when I go home for some extra care,” she added.

Mackenzie confirmed on an Instagram story shared on Dec. 6 that her mother’s condition ‘was not looking good,” according to Today. She also tweeted out a request for prayers that day. “As you pray today for momma @angiedouthit please pray that she not be(sic) in pain anymore. Everything hurts right now and she is miserable.”

Angie has been very open about her battle with cancer, candidly talking about it on social media, on episodes of Teen Mom OG, and in her 2019 book, God’s Plan. On Instagram, she would give weekly updates about her battle, all while retaining a strong Christian faith and an unshakable positive attitude.

“Today has been a day full of love,” one of Angie’s children wrote on their mother’s Instagram on Dec. 7. “There has been a huge outpouring of love from some very special people to mom. People have been so amazing and have let God use their gifts of giving and hospitality. We have all been so overwhelmed and amazed. Even several of the hospital staff and doctors that have come in have prayed with mom and told her how much she has influenced them and helped them with her message. She is currently unable to write this post herself because she is hurting too much, so we decided to make a post for her. We thank you all for the love and generosity you have shown and continue to show. Please continue to pray. She is hurting very badly, and she is having trouble with her memory. She loves you all so much.”