Mackenzie McKee can’t get over Josh’s ‘infidelity and lies,’ while he wants to keep ‘fighting’ in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Teen Mom OG’ teaser!

Mackenzie McKee, 25, and Josh McKee, 26, come face to face over their shaky marriage in the March 31 episode of Teen Mom OG. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the latest episode obtained by HollywoodLife, the big talk happens after Mackenzie sends online divorce papers to Josh — which turns out to be a futile attempt, apparently. “I can’t get over Josh’s infidelity and lies. So I went online and sent him divorce papers. He refused to sign and wants to come over and talk,” Mackenzie says in a voice-over while she sits at home.

Cue Josh’s entrance soon afterwards. The mood is tense as Mackenzie begins by saying, “We’ve talked divorce so much in this marriage.” At first, Josh broaches the subject carefully: “I feel like there’s a lot of things that need to be discussed and a lot of things that need to be said.” He then loses his composure for a hot second, asking Mackenzie, “God damn, what do you want? What do you want from me? I’ll do anything right now seriously to get this to end.”

Perplexed, Mackenzie asked what “this” is — and Josh clarifies, “the cycle.” However, Mackenzie doubts her longtime husband, whom she married in 2013, is being sincere. “That’s just so hard for me to see that that’s actually what you want,” she says, but Josh later insists that he’d spend his “last breath fighting” for his wife. He had even more suggestions on how they could amend their marriage — you can find out what they were in the rest of the clip above!

This relationship took a troubling turn when Josh made a shocking confession in the Season 8B premiere of Teen Mom OG, which aired on March 17. Mackenzie’s husband admitted that while he was on the road for a work trip, he “did go to the bar and was inappropriate with things” while interacting with another woman. The admission broke Mackenzie’s heart. Although the scandal is airing now, Mackenzie announced they split in Aug. 2019.

However, Mackenzie and Josh took fans by surprise with a big announcement in Oct. 2019: Josh proposed to Mackenzie, again! Despite finding their love for one another again at a Christian couple’s retreat, Mackenzie left fans to wonder if they’re still together. She shared a big reflection via Instagram on the night of the season premiere, but wiped the caption from the post. In it, Mackenzie admitted that she has “not been a perfect wife,” according to a screengrab that The Sun published. Mackenzie shares three children with Josh: their son Gannon, 8, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 6, and son Broncs, 3.