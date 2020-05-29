Emma Jaye Wonders If She’s In A ‘Nightmare Or Dream Come True’ In New Song ‘Overtime’

As Emma Jaye can attest, love can leave you ‘running in circles.’ The singer shares her new song with us and shares how it has a special connection to art legend Andy Warhol.

If there’s anything that would make you work well past when your shift ended, it’s romance. Pop songstress Emma Jaye finds herself “caught up” in this labor (of love) dispute in “Overtime,” her brand new track. “Running circles in my mind / I’ve been doing overtime,” sings Emma. “Two times when I think it through / Nightmare or a dream come true / You play games, but I play ‘em too.” Emma delivers a track that is a dreamy slice of pop peppered with a seductive, sinister undertone. This is perfectly captured in the lyric video for the song, featuring a series of lovingly handwritten notes that become stained with blood.

Emma’s creativity isn’t limited to just the lyric video. The official artwork for the single seems like something that one might find at the Museum of Modern Art. As it turns out, that’s intentional. “The ‘Overtime’ artwork is actually an homage to my grandmother Jane (the original Baby Jane) who was one of Andy Warhol’s superstars back in the day,” Emma (aka Emma Holzer) shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “I’ve always loved art. And I wanted to bring pop art back into the mainstream and honor that part of my history, so I used my art form to accentuate Andy’s.”

For those unaware, Emma’s grandmother, “Baby Jane” Holzer, has been described by NPR as being “bigger than Paris Hilton, had far more elegance than Kim Kardashian and was on tons of magazine covers.” During the 1960s, she was a model and socialite, one who “mesmerized” Warhol. She appeared in many of his art projects, including Soap Opera, Couch, and Camp. This love of the arts clearly was passed down through the generations, with Emma engaging in singing, songwriting, and acting.

“I love acting, but it’s not ‘the’ thing,” she said in a statement. She’s certainly given it a shot, appearing in Boardwalk Empire, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Spring Breakers, and Barely Lethal. Though she’s shined while in front of the camera, she feels her true calling is behind a microphone. “I know for a fact that singing is my destiny.”

“Overtime” marks Emma’s second single of 2020. She previously released “Dumb” in January, a track she said was made “with everyone in mind. … We live in a very strange culture, where people, especially women, are told that they should feel apologetic for feeling totally confident and beautiful. That needs to change, so I wrote a song to try and counteract it. It’s all about feeling confident and beautiful in your own skin.”

“Overtime” is out now.