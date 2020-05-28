Sofia Richie Fires Back At Critics Of Her 16-Year Age Gap With Scott Disick In Pre-Split Interview

Before her split from Scott Disick, Sofia Richie opened up about the romance in an interview with ‘Cosmo UK.’ She dished on the pair’s age gap, her relationship with the Kardashians and more.

Sofia Richie sat down with Cosmopolitan UK earlier this year, and at the time, she was still happily in a relationship with Scott Disick. Interestingly, the interview came out on May 28 — just one day after news broke that the pair’s romance had ended after nearly three years of dating. Sofia and Scott’s relationship (and now breakup) has been highly publicized, mostly due to their 16-year age gap, as well as Scott’s connection to the Kardashian family (he shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian). “[I have] this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think,” Sofia told Cosmo UK. “[People talking about us] doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy. Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?”

Sofia has been a longtime pal of KarJenner family member, Kylie Jenner, so she admitted that no one in the family was a “new friend” to her when she got together with Scott. A little over a year into the pair’s relationship, Sofia began attending Kardashian family vacations. She even took some trips with just Scott, Kourtney and the kids. As for how she was able to get along with Scott’s longtime ex, Kourtney, Sofia added, “I mean, just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice.”

Unfortunately, things fizzled out for Sofia and Scott in the weeks following her Cosmo UK interview. The two were quarantined together at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and they were most recently spotted together on the beach at the end of April. Then, on May 4, news broke that Scott had entered a treatment center in Colorado on April 28 to deal with emotional issues linked to the death of his parents in 2013 and 2014. Scott immediately left the treatment center due to privacy violations after news of his stay went public via a leaked photo.

After staying low-key for a few weeks, Scott resurfaced on social media over Memorial Day weekend, which he spent in Utah with Kourtney and their kids. Meanwhile, Sofia has been hanging out in Malibu with her pals. Scott celebrated his birthday with a KarJenner family party on May 26, while Sofia failed to acknowledge the occasion on social media. One day later, the split reports surfaced. Scott and Sofia have not commented on the status of their relationship at this time.