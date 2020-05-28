‘MAFS: Australia’s Michael Teases His Wild Journey: Picture The Hogwarts Express Going Into A ‘Brick Wall’

Michael is one of the many singles looking for love on ‘Married At First Sight: Australia.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Michael about what lies ahead. Expect all kinds of drama!

Michael is one the Australian lads starting a new chapter on Married At First Sight: Australia, which is now airing on Lifetime. Michael is a single dad from Adelaide who became a millionaire at 24. He’ll be matched Stacey, a law graduate with two kids. HollywoodLife talked with Michael EXCLUSIVELY about why he decided to do the show, what his biggest issue is when it comes to relationships, and more.

“One of my friends said I should apply,” Michael told HollywoodLife. “They said I’d be great. What have I got to lose? I’ve messed up every other relationship and got my nose all messed up in other ones, so why not give this a shot? I guess I was just willing to try anything to see what sort of transpired and just have that experience and just see what it was all about. That’s why I signed up. I didn’t really watch the show prior to signing up. So I guess it was a bit of a novice at what to expect. However, I was quickly thrown into shape.” He admitted that nerves did arise leading up to the show. “There were multiple times where I was about to bail out of the show and actually not go through with it,” Michael said.

Michael has been through the dating scene, and it’s just not worked out for him. He revealed that he was looking for a girl with “a bit more substance. I guess I was looking for an accountant that could dance on the table at a nightclub as well, you know what I mean?” His biggest issue when it comes to relationships is that he can be “pretty flirtatious. I can also be pretty selfish in terms of I’ll still want to go out, and I’ll still want to have my boy time. I’m just really a bit of a lad so that is probably the biggest issue.”

He couldn’t say much about how his relationship with Stacey unfolds but gave this jaw-dropping tease: “What I want you to picture is the Hogwarts Express gone full pelt into a brick wall. That’s what you’re going to see on this journey. You are going to see carnage. This is going to be epic.” Married At First Sight: Australia airs Wednesdays and Thursdays on Lifetime.