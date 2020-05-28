Kenya Moore Shades NeNe Leakes’ Marriage After New Report Claims She Was ‘All Over’ Another Man

Kenya Moore is throwing more daggers at her longtime ‘RHOA’ co-star NeNe Leakes, and this time, she’s going after NeNe’s marriage with Gregg.

Kenya Moore, 49, claims that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes, 52, was (and still could be) getting cozy with another man behind her husband, Gregg‘s, back. After a May 25 report by Page Six claimed that NeNe was in a relationship with APHIS VS National Veterinary Stockpile Director Rodney White between 2017-2019, and they were seen “kissing, cuddling, [and] holding” each other during that time, Kenya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s not surprised by the recent accusation.

“It’s absolutely the truth,” Kenya told us. She added, “[Page Six] had overwhelming evidence of [NeNE & Rodney] hanging out and being all over each other in public,” but that’s, of course, just Kenya’s opinion. Kenya went on to say that “NeNe’s very comfortable bringing him to Watch What Happens Live and Good Morning America and all her tapings and press tour and being seen in different states, so for me, I’ve known about him from other [Real Housewives stars] for a while, but I didn’t comment on it because I didn’t feel it was necessary.”

So why is Kenya commenting on it now? She told us, “To see her attack my [own] marriage [on the show and in the press] and make a mockery of my marriage and to see really what she was projecting onto me was really happening in her marriage which is, yeah, at this point, it’s probably just a handshake and [she and Gregg are] probably just cohabiting and it’s just an exchange of money for them to still be together at this point. Everything that she has said points to the fact that she really doesn’t want to be with Gregg.”

Kenya went on to add, “I think that [NeNe and Gregg are] just married and it’s an agreement. I think it’s what she was projecting onto me that it’s just a handshake and an agreement and I think that really is what her marriage is about right now. I think it’s just a handshake and agreement and he handles certain business aspects for her and she gets to do what she wants to do and he gets to do what he wants to do and that’s what their relationship is about.”

When asked whether she truly believes NeNe is dating Rodney, Kenya concluded, “I think it’s pretty clear that they’re dating or were dating! I think that’s abundantly clear!”

However, NeNe’s rep told HollywoodLife that there’s absolutely no truth to Page Six‘s report or Kenya’s claims. “It’s quite disturbing that especially during this time of so much pain, that once again, we have to deal with a disgruntled housewife trying to capitalize on NeNe’s name and personal life for the sake of publicity,” NeNe’s rep told us. “Kenya stated herself that she and NeNe have not been on speaking terms for almost two years now, so it makes no sense for her to speak with such familiarity about NeNe’s personal life. And to drag her decades-long marriage, family and relationship through the mud on a consistent basis to insinuate anything about my client’s character is sad, confusing, and a despicable PR tactic that we have no interest in contributing to. We encourage Kenya to focus on her own marriage and we wish her well.”

NeNe hasn’t addressed the report publicly yet. She and Gregg tied the knot in 1997 and divorced in 2011. They later got remarried in June 2013, and their marriage — including all its highs and lows — has been highlighted throughout NeNe’s tenure on RHOA. Gregg’s cancer diagnosis in June 2018, as well as his recovery, were more recently featured on the series. NeNe and Gregg share son Brentt, 21, and both have other children from previous relationships.