R&B never sounded so divine. Singer Rosette teamed up with EDM duo SMLE to produce a mesmerizing new song that will make anyone want to spend ‘7 Minutes’ with her.

After seeing all that’s going on out in the world, who wouldn’t want to go hiding somewhere dark and quiet – especially with Rosette? The singer gives her spin on the slumber-party favorite of “Seven Minutes In Heaven” with an enchanting new track that takes her voice in a provocative and exciting new direction. In “7 Minutes,” premiering here on HollywoodLife, Rosette trades her booming EDM beats and dance vocals for something silkier, an alluring bit of passion that practically radiates sensuality.

“‘7 Minutes’ was about proving to myself that I could do something outside my comfort zone,” Rosette tells HollywoodLife. For this exciting adventure outside her norm, Rosette enlisted the help of SMLE, a Grammy-nominated and Latin Grammy award-winning EDM duo. The result is a tantalizing slow groove of a track that lingers long after, as the memory of fooling around in the dark with that one you’ve been crushing on for a while. It seems that there was some magic at work because Rosette says the song practically wrote itself. “The melody came out surprisingly natural for some reason I just couldn’t get the words’ 7 Minutes’ out of my head. Just had a nice ring to it.”

Rosette (aka Rosette Sharma fka Rosette Luve) has been on the music scene for more than a minute, now. After her 2004 appearance on the Canadian version of Popstars, she went on to release her full-length album Uh-Oh in 2005. The album’s lead single, “Crushed,” topped the CanCon Top 40 charts for four weeks, kicking off a successful career that saw her share the stage with acts like Akon, Timbaland, and Rihanna. She’s also worked with legendary DJs like Benny Benassi, Kardinall Ofishall, and Fedde La Grande.

Her most successful single, so far, has been 2012’s “Amnesia,” which went double-platinum and became a top 40 hit in both her native land and overseas in The Netherlands. Behind the scenes, she has also found success. She has put her songwriting skills to use and is credited in track’s like Madonna’s “Girls Gone Wild,” and the certified-gold hit, “Till It’s Gone,” by Britney Spears.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, she’s also an actress. She’s appeared in CBC series like 49th & Main and Under One Roof, as well as on American shows like Psych. Most recently, she appeared in the short comedy film Tribes.