Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli: Criminal Lawyer Reveals How Many Months They’ll Likely Serve Behind Bars
With a worldwide pandemic and two daughters at home, will Lori Loughlin and her husband serve hard time for their role in the college admissions scandal?
Lori Loughlin, 55, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, finally threw in the towel in their drawn-out legal battle, following months of fighting charges related to the nation-wide college admissions scandal otherwise known as “Operation: Varsity Blues.” The parents of Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Giannulli, 21, will both plead guilty to conspiracy charges and enter plea deals via videoconference on May 22, which leaves fans to wonder: what’s next after this abrupt change of course? The parents are now facing different prison sentence lengths despite both being accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to have their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as members of the college’s crew team.
Lori’s plea agreement involves agreeing to two months in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Mossimo will agree to a five-month sentence after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. After the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Massachusetts made the announcement on May 21, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Edward Molari of Molari Law, a criminal lawyer based in Boston, who answered how much time in prison Lori and Mossimo are actually likely to serve, if the worldwide pandemic will affect these sentences and even more questions.
HollywoodLife: She got two months and he got five. How much time do you believe they’ll actually end up serving?
EM: I’m not sure about that, because like I said if what they wanted was all misdemeanor charges and straight probation, then they should’ve done this immediately. Frankly, they probably should’ve just been prosecuted before they were charged. I would’ve done it before then, but they didn’t get punished for holding out the way that they might have had it gone to trial.