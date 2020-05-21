‘Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick Shows Off His Hot Shirtless Bod In New Photo & Fans Go Wild

Ed Westwick opted to show off his ‘funky shorts’ by wearing nothing else in a brand new mirror selfie that he shared to his Instagram account! The ‘Gossip Girl’ alum had clearly worked up a sweat, as he flaunted his strong core.

Ed Westwick is hitting the gym while in quarantine. The Gossip Girl alum, 32, took to his Instagram account on May 20 and shared a new shirtless mirror selfie after an intense workout. In the image, Ed stood facing his mirror wearing a pair of pink and gray shorts and nothing else. Not only were the actor’s tattoos on full display, his taut core was front and center in the image, taken in what appeared to be the actor’s closet. “Me in my funky shorts, who got their workout in today?!” Ed captioned the image, posing the question to his nearly seven million followers.

Although fans didn’t answer the prompt directly, they nevertheless left a string of compliments for the actor to find in the comments. One fan took to the image with the highest praise, commenting “hot dayum” on the post. Another chimed in, writing “omg” and adding a drooling emoji by the text. One IG follower simply wrote in their comment, “I still love him” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Long-time fans of the actor know him best from his time playing Chuck Bass on The CW series Gossip Girl from 2007-2012. Following Ed’s time on the beloved show, he went on to star in the 2013 film adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, 2015’s Bone in the Throat, and the short-lived ABC series Wicked City. In the years since those projects, however, the actor has kept a relatively low profile and hasn’t done much in the way of his professional work following serious allegations levied against him in 2017.

Between November 2017-2018, the actor was accused of a number of sexual assault and rape allegations by women like actress Kristina Cohen and two others. Although the actor denied the allegations, the LAPD investigated Kristina’s claim in November 2017, three years following the alleged 2014 assault. The case was dropped in July 2018, citing “insufficient evidence” to charge him with rape. Ed’s most recent public appearance outside of his regular Instagram posts came when he attended the premiere of the film 1917 in December 2019.