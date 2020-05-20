‘RHOBH’ Recap: Denise Richards Is Predicted To ‘Have The Most To Reveal’ & PK Shades LVP

There’s a side of Denise Richards that remains ‘hidden’, an astrologer told ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ during the May 20 episode.

Did Erika Jayne‘s hunky astrologer just foreshadow some major Denise Richards drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? That’s what we think. During the May 20 episode, Erika invited all of the ladies over to her house for an intimate reading from astrologer Shawn Breathwaite. And while the ladies initially seemed excited about getting personal readings, the results weren’t always what they expected.

To ease everyone into the activity, Shawn started with Erika. “Erika’s sun sign is cancer,” he said. “Cancers are all known to be very emotional. The thing is, with Erika, her moon is Aquarius, which is very logical, so the best way to deal in a situation with Erika is to stick to the facts. If you try to tell someone with Aquarius moon what they’re gonna do, she will defy that every time.”

Then, he moved onto Kyle Richards, who is a “Capricorn with Libra moon and Leo rising. So, you’re all about consistency, practicality, direct honesty. What will really get you the most worked up, though, is when someone is being treated unfairly.”

“That’s exactly how I am,” Kyle said, as she agreed with Shawn’s assessment. But Dorit Kemsley scoffed at it and told Kyle, “He was spot on until he said you were fair.” Then, it was Denise’s turn. Shawn told the group that Denise has “a very intensely complicated chart,” which she said is something she’s definitely heard before. “Aquarians are very friendly, they’re open and then, because of the Scorpion moon, you’re also very loving,” he explained. “But the thing is, there is a side of you that is gonna be hidden. So, of anyone, the one that will have the most to reveal will be you.”

“Ohhh,” Lisa Rinna said, while reacting to the interesting assessment, and we couldn’t have said it better ourselves. After all, according to Brandi Glanville, Denise is “hiding” something, and it’ll come out later this season.

Anyway, Denise’s reading eventually got overshadowed when old resentments flared up between Kyle, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit. During Shawn’s reading of Teddi, he said something about how she’d lean heavily on one person in a large group, especially if they have an Earth sign, which Kyle does. The ladies thought that was hilarious because to this day, Kyle and Teddi still won’t acknowledge that they’re closer to each other than anyone else in the group. But when Erika and Dorit recalled how Kyle and Teddi went to “couple’s therapy” together — to help prove their point — Kyle and Teddi bugged out. Things got so heated that Erika had to escort her astrologer out of the house before things got really ugly. Kyle even said, “F*** you,” to Dorit before accusing Erika of being jealous, because she was tired of hearing people complain about her close friendship with Teddi.

Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards and Garcelle Beauvais already left before the argument started, but Garcelle didn’t like how Kyle had been acting in general. She said that Kyle often “glazes over” her during group conversations, and she didn’t know why. But what she did know was that she hated Kyle’s outfit. On the drive home, Garcelle told Denise and Lisa Rinna that it was “ugly”.

In other RHOBH news, Dorit had another meeting with the owner of Buca di Beppo to talk about her strategy for redesigning part of the restaurant. She told him she always gives “120%” of anything she puts her mind to, so he shouldn’t worry about the end result. And when PK asked the owner if he’s heard from Lisa Vanderpump about their new venture into the restaurant business, he said no. But he predicted LVP would wish them well. However, PK was quick to point out that she’d only do so “publicly”. Zing!

