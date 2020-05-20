Machine Gun Kelly Pictured After Leaving Megan Fox’s Gated Community Amid New Romance Rumors

Machine Gun Kelly was spotted stopping at a gas station for a beverage after leaving Megan Fox’s California home. The rapper was seen leaving her gated community after a two hour visit.

It looks like Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, are spending more time together! The rapper, born Richard Colson Baker, was seen leaving her gated community in Calabasas, California after a two hour visit on Wednesday, May 20. Shortly after, he was photographed stopping at a nearby gas station where he grabbed a green bottled drink before getting back into his luxe Mercedes Benz G-Wagon SUV.

The Cleveland, Ohio native showed off his quirky street style with a paisley printed pair of pants featuring a blush satin pink racer stripe. He kept the pink theme going with a hoodie from his “Justin Bieber BIG” tour with Young Thug. Although Justin wasn’t a part of the live shows, the duo used his face on their merch, which served as a tongue-in-cheek way to compare their smaller sized venues to the massive ones Justin would normally play. Machine Gun Kelly finished his ensemble with a worn-in pair of black Converse sneakers and a black baseball cap that read “F— You.”

The hangout comes just days after Megan’s husband Brian Austin Green, 46, confirmed the end of their marriage a month before their tenth wedding anniversary. “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” the BH90210 star said on his May 18 podcast. “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he added, referencing their three kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Brian also made mention of his ex’s relationship with MGK. “She met this guy, Colson, on set…I’ve never met him…Megan and I have talked about him,” he shared, adding that “they’re just friends at this point.” Megan made a steamy appearance in MGK’s video for “Bloody Valentine,” and the pairs’ romantic chemistry is impossible to ignore in the short clip.

Prior to Brian’s surprising announcement, Megan was spotted hanging out with the 30-year-old rapper on her 34th birthday — and not wearing her wedding ring. The duo looked fairly cozy as they stopped to get coffee at Calabasas hotspot 10Speed (also a favorite of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson‘s) as they shared a laugh in a dark blue Aston Martin. Megan looked laid back in a black knit beanie as they drove back towards her home on May 16. The Transformers actress was also seen without her wedding ring on May 14.

As for MGK, sources close to the star spilled that he definitely has feelings for Megan. “He really likes her as ‘more than friends,’ and he would like to date her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But he is being respectable and not taking advantage of her emotions…He also is not looking to start a full-on relationship — one where the love word is being thrown around with her — because he isn’t in a longtime relationship type of mood,” they confirmed.