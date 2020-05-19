Sofia Richie: The Truth About Her ‘Dating Someone New’ While Giving Scott Disick ‘Space’ To Heal

As fans are wondering whether Sofia Richie has moved onto someone new following Scott Disick’s rehab stint, HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop about where these two stand.

Sofia Richie, 21, has been spending quite a bit of time with her friends in Malibu recently, and fans have begun to speculate that she might be dating one of the guys in the group. The model’s longtime boyfriend, Scott Disick, 36, who briefly checked into a rehab facility at the end of April, has been nowhere in sight during Sofia’s recent outings with her pals. However, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Sofia is not dating anyone new at this time. Rather, she’s just leaning on friends while giving Scott all the space he needs to deal with his issues.

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But any suggestion that she’s dating someone new is ridiculous. All she’s been doing is spending time with friends.” On May 4, Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer, confirmed that the 36-year-old checked himself into a rehab center on April 28 after a photo leaked of him at the Colorado facility. Immediately after the photo leaked, “Scott’s very focused is on getting healthy right now, so Sofia’s giving him the space to do that,” a source close to the couple tellsEXCLUSIVELY. “But any suggestion that she’s dating someone new is ridiculous. All she’s been doing is spending time with friends.” On May 4, Scott’s lawyer,, confirmed that the 36-year-old checked himself into a rehab center on April 28 after a photo leaked of him at the Colorado facility. Immediately after the photo leaked, Scott checked out and returned home, according to Singer.

This is not the first time that Scott has sought professional help. However, Singer made it clear that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s latest rehab stint had nothing to do with drugs or alcohol, like some initially speculated. “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother [in 2013], follow by the death of his father 3 months later [in 2014], Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility to work on his past traumas,” Singer said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”