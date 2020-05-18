Jaime King Splits From Husband Kyle Newman & Files Temporary Restraining Order, Court Docs Reveal

Actress Jaime King has filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years Kyle Newman and has asked a judge for a temporary restraining order against him.

Former Hart of Dixie star Jaime King is splitting from hubby Kyle Newman after nearly 13 years of marriage and wants to make sure he doesn’t come around her for the time being. The 41-year-old actress filed for divorce from the 44-year-old director on May 18. In the paperwork submitted at a Los Angeles courthouse, Jaime put in a request for a temporary restraining order from Kyle. The now estranged couple share two young sons, 6-year-old James Knight and 4-year-old Leo. The paperwork is still being processed, so it’s unclear why Jaime asked for the protection order. It also hasn’t yet been revealed the reason she filed for divorce or what her child custody request is in the matter. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Jaime and Kyle’s reps about the filing.

While Jaime has been spotted out in Los Angeles during the coronavirus quarantine without her wedding ring, Kyle has been sharing numerous photos with his sons during that same time to his Instagram account. He’s reportedly been in lockdown with the couple’s two children at his family’s home in Pennsylvania. He’s shared pics playing outside in the green woods with Leo and James, taking them on fishing trips at a nearby river and having their first swim of the spring.

In Dec. 2018 Jaime gushed about Kyle being her “best friend” in an interview with Us Weekly about how she kept her marriage sexy and fun despite having two young children. “I think it’s also about each person individually having things that they love. When each person individually is learning how to be fulfilled, whether it be through other friendships, through work, through creativity. When you’re fulfilled as a human being, then you’re not just relying on your spouse to give you what it is that you need, which I think is sort of a tendency with a lot of long-term relationships, Jamie revealed.

“Ultimately, my husband is my best friend and at the same time my lover, the father of my children, my favorite human in the whole world,” she added. “And so when you come from a place of fullness, then you’re sharing from a place that’s really sexy and fun and free.”

Jaime and Kyle fell in love on the set of his 2005 film Fanboys. He popped the question in the spring of 2007 and the pair wed on November 23, 2007 at Los Angeles’ Greystone Mansion, the same location where Kyle proposed. The couple tried for over four years to conceive their first child after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome. Jaime suffered five miscarriages and underwent five rounds of IVF before she ended up naturally conceiving James. She detailed her infertility struggle in a 2015 interview with PEOPLE magazine.