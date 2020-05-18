Emily Ratajkowski was out grocery shopping in LA on May 16 when she showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of black leather short shorts!

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, looked fabulous when she showed off her amazingly long, toned legs when she went grocery shopping in LA on May 16. Emily looked casual but sexy when she rocked a pair of black leather loose short shorts with a forest green Copson Digitalf33Ls Hoodie, choosing to keep the hood up. The sweatshirt read, “33verything is about to change,” ash she accessorized with a black face mask, a Bottega Veneta Medium Ruched Napa Chain Clutch Bag with a massive gold chain, and her go-to white Adidas Samba Sneakers.

Emily has been rocking a ton of fabulous casual looks during quarantine and aside from her sexy short shorts, we loved when she tried out the dresses with sneakers trend on April 27. She rocked a spaghetti strap, black and white polka dot mini Posse Moss Dress with a pair of Ray-Ban 2140 Original Wayfarers Sunglasses in Tortoise, Jennifer Fisher Mini Samira Hoops Earrings, and the same Adidas Samba Sneakers.

Aside from Emily, tons of other stars have been rocking leggy looks in short shorts, and Kendall Jenner, 24, tried the look when she went skateboarding with friends in LA on May 12. Kendall went super casual and sporty in her outfit. The supermodel showed off her amazingly long, toned legs in a pair of black Adidas Techfit 7 Short Tights biker shorts paired with an oversized, vintage Aerosmith Just Push Play Shirt that covered up her shorts. She accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike x Devin Booker Air Force 1 Lv8 Sneakers, Boodywear Chunky Bed Socks in Dove, and her go-to Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses.

Another supermodel who rocked the look was Cara Delevingne, 27, when she was out in LA on May 17. Cara flaunted her legs in a pair of black Polo Ralph Lauren Hawaiian Black Swim Shorts styled with a Nasty Gal Prince Purple Rain Long Sleeve Shirt and fluffy gray UGG Oh Yeah Slippers.

There were so many other celebs who looked fabulous while showing off their long legs and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their outfits!