Mama June, 40, Shows Off New Teeth While Asking Fans For Their ‘Prayers’

Mama June Shannon has been in hot water recently, after she got involved with the ‘wrong people’. Now, she’s taken to Instagram to ask fans to pray for her family.

Mama June Shannon is asking fans to “pray” for her and her family, after landing in hot water. The reality TV star took to Instagram on May 15 to share a selfie, which showed her new veneers. “Prayers for me and my family #linkinbio,” she captioned the snap, along with a praying hands emoji. In the pic, she wore a grey hoodie, and her platinum blonde tresses were styled into loose curls. It comes amid a lot of drama, including reports the mom-of-four dealt with the “wrong people” and now their whole family might be in danger.

On the May 15 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin learned that Mama owed “a lot of money”. Earlier in the episode Pumpkin saw a suspicious vehicle outside her condo, but she didn’t think too much of it. However, once she got a text from Mama a few days later, telling her and her sister to be careful because people may be coming “after them”, everyone started panicking.

Pumpkin got so nervous that she told her husband and Honey Boo Boo to pack their bags so they could immediately go to a hotel. She didn’t feel they’d be safe at home and producers agreed. They also offered to call the police, but Pumpkin said that wouldn’t be necessary. She just thought it was the best decision to leave their house — at least for the time being.

No one except June’s sister Doe Doe knew very much about what Mama June was telling them. But earlier in the episode, Doe Doe met up with Big Mike and found out some alarming information. During a lunch date, he told her, “I just heard through the grapevine that [June] owes the wrong people a lot of f***ing money. Back in the day, I ran with the wrong crowd and the wrong people. The same people that, matter of fact, June and them mess with. I know some of these guys they’re f***ing with and they’re gonna get them. I’m telling you, you best pay up.” Yikes!