‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Defends ‘RHOBH’s Denise Richards Amid ‘Intense’ Kyle Richards Drama

Margaret Josephs may be a Jersey girl, but she’s EXCLUSIVELY revealing her thoughts on ‘RHOBH’s drama and why she has Denise Richards’ back!

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey is on hiatus from filming due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean Margaret Josephs, 53, is taking a break from choosing sides when it comes to major housewives fights. “I like Denise Richards a lot,” Margaret told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on an episode of TVTalk on May 13, following the latest episode of RHOBH, during which Denise and Kyle Richards got into a heated argument. “I think maybe [Denise is] feeling more comfortable. I give her a lot of credit. She has a lot of kids and things like that. Denise — Everyone thought that Denise was not going to be on. She’s — Wow.”

This week’s episode of RHOBH picked up right where last week’s let off — Denise Richards’ backyard pizza party. Denise and a teary-eyed Kyle, 51, were having a heated discussion that resulted in Kyle leaving the table. Kyle also called Denise a “ragamuffin” before leaving the party early with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, 49. Kyle later apologized to Denise, but Margaret understands why Kyle was so upset. “I understand why Kyle cried,” Margaret said. “I thought it was a typical housewives dinner party. Somebody always leaves crying, it’s always a scene, someone feels ganged up upon. This is my normal housewives dinner. It was a perfect housewives dinner.”

Margaret is not only living for the Denise and Kyle drama this season, but she’s loving the new additions and hopes fans can be patient when getting to know them. “People don’t like Sutton. [They think] she’s this, she’s snotty,” Margaret said of newcomer Sutton Stacke, 50. “Listen — She’s entertaining. She’s good for the show. She has great style. Her clothes are amazing. And we need it. It’s nice to mix it up. Give her a chance!”

The other new ‘wife in the 90210, Garcelle Beauvais, 53, has also left a positive impression on our favorite pig-tailed lady after OG Lisa Vanderpump’s, 59, departure last year. “She’s magnificent!” Margaret said. “A great hire. Some people are asking if I miss LVP . I miss LVP, but these girls are keeping us interested.”

To see what else Margaret had to say about RHOBH, while recapping this week’s episode with HollywoodLife, watch the video above. New episodes air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.