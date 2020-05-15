LeBron James Bonds With Daughter, 5, By Coloring In The Backyard Together — Sweet Video

LeBron James and his 5-year-old daughter Zhuri enjoyed a day of arts and crafts at home on May 14! The pair bonded in the backyard of their California home, as seen in a new video the NBA star shared to Instagram!

Despite itching to get back to the hardwood, LeBron James is enjoying his time at home with his family. The 3-time NBA champion, 35, shared an adorable clip bonding with his youngest of three kids, daughter Zhuri James, 5, on Thursday. The duo sat on a blanket and listened to music in the backyard of James’ LA mansion.

“Coloring time with Z,” the proud dad wrote on top of the since-expired video he shared to his Instagram Stories. The blanket they were sitting on was covered in colorful markers and crayons. At the end of the clip, LeBron flipped through a blank coloring book and asked, “What are we coloring?”

Zhuri showed off her quarantine style in a pair of casual grey sweats and a beige tee. The little fashionista donned an oversized floppy hat that blew in the wind, as seen in the clip. She opted for long, braided pigtails during her barefoot daddy-daughter date.

(Video credit: Burga_TV/Instagram/LeBron James)

Meanwhile, LeBron didn’t show himself in the video. Instead, he highlighted his daughter, who’s been hard at work on her new YouTube channel. The Lakers star appeared in a cooking video on her channel in January.

LeBron has been quarantined at home in LA with wife Savannah James and his two sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus. The James family rarely sees LeBron during these months, as he’s usually in the middle of the NBA season — and, his Lakers would’ve been heading for a strong playoff run right about now.

The NBA immediately suspended its season in March after two Utah Jazz players, Donovan Mitchell and Ruby Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver is currently working with the league and individual teams on opening up facilities under CDC guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic.

LBJ, who was having an MVP caliber season before the pandemic, has expressed that he is in favor of resuming the season. He took to Twitter in April to let fans know that he found rumblings about the NBA season being cancelled to be untrue.

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true,” he wrote in a tweet posted on April 30. “Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything.”