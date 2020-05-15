Caitlyn Jenner’s mom is 94! The ‘KUWTK’ star shared a sweet clip of herself singing in celebration of her mother’s big milestone.

In a heartwarming new Instagram post, Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her mom Ester Jenner‘s 94th birthday. The sweet clip showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star singing Happy Birthday as she presented her mom with a slice of cake. “Happy 94th birthday mom!” she captioned the video, in which she rocked a pair of light wash jeans and a pink polo. Her fans were quick to comment on how fantastic her mom looked for her age. “Happy birthday 2 ur mum. She looks really good for 94,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “She looks amazing.”

It comes just days after the 70-year-old’s billionaire daughter Kylie Jenner, 22, reportedly spent $36.5 million on an estate in the affluent West Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills. Since then, the seven-bedroom estate (equipped with a Las Vegas-esque pool) has served as the backdrop for many of Kylie’s bikini selfies. “[Caitlyn] thinks property is a very sound investment and loves that Kylie has been able to buy this new dream home all on her own,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Cait’s really proud of how Kylie spends her money. She’s very responsible and sensible with it.”

Being good with money is a trait that Kylie picked up from none other than Caitlyn. “They talk every day and Kylie always asks for Cait’s opinion and advice and Cait always encourages her to invest her money wisely,” our source adds. Although our source clarifies that Caitlyn “would be proud of Kylie no matter what,” the fact “that she’s rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams definitely impresses Cait.” It’s not just about the money, though. “Beyond making Cait proud [Kylie’s wealth] also gives her a huge feeling of security,” our source says. “She loves knowing that Kylie has enough money to last a lifetime, that gives her a great deal of comfort.”

Of course, Caitlyn’s not only proud of her youngest daughter because of her financial and material successes. “It’s no exaggeration to say that Cait is Kylie’s biggest fan,” our source tells us. “She’s literally been cheering her on since the day she was born. When Kylie was growing up Cait was so hands on, taking her to school, taking her to all her activities. Kylie used to play a lot of sports and Cait never missed a game. They were so close and that hasn’t changed a bit.”