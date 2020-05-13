‘Schooled’ Finale Preview: Lainey Continues To Hide Her Feelings From CB On Prom Night

It’s prom night on ‘Schooled’ and so many feelings are in the air. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the season 2 finale, Wilma urges Lainey to tell CB how she really feels about him.

Prom night is not going to be just a memorable night for the kids. It’s going to be a memorable one for Lainey and CB, thanks to Wilma. “How could you not tell CB how you feel?” Wilma asks Lainey in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Schooled season 2 finale. Lainey replies, “Before I could, he made his decision. He’s going to Brazil.”

Wilma doesn’t stop there. “No, you’re letting him go to Brazil. And I’ve worked too hard to let you f**k this up,” she tells Lainey. Lainey isn’t sure what to do. Wilma tells her not to leave the gym without telling CB how she feels about him. “Well, that’s not going to happen. I can’t even face him right now,” Lainey admits. Wilma’s not buying that excuse.

Wilma refuses to let Lainey not tell CB about her feelings for him. She concocts a plan to get Lainey and CB to spend more time together at the prom. By the end of the preview, she’s been successful. Now it’s up to Lainey to reveal her true feelings for CB. Lainey and CB have been the ultimate slow burn over the past 2 seasons. Will these two finally get together? The timing has never been more right for these two.

The synopsis for the May 13 finale episode — titled “Clueless” — reads: “Lainey has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry and her friendship with CB. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor is put in a tough parenting position when Toby is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior.” The Schooled season 2 finale will air at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.