‘The Voice’: Micah Iverson Reveals The Most ‘Helpful’ Advice He’s Gotten From Coach Kelly Clarkson

Ahead of the semifinals on ‘The Voice,’ Kelly Clarkson’s team member, Micah Iverson, opened up to HL about the advice Kelly’s given him, how he’s prepared for at-home performances, and more.

Micah Iverson was voted into the Top 9 during the May 5 episode of The Voice, and is one of two members left on Kelly Clarkson’s team this season (along with Megan Danielle). Micah has been on Kelly’s team since the Blind Auditions, so he’s gotten the chance to receive plenty of advice from the singer throughout the competition so far. “Kelly has continuously said to have fine while you are singing,” Micah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Because the reason we are here in the first place is because we enjoy music, and Kelly is a real big proponent of us having fun on the show and to sing because we enjoy it. That has been helpful.”

Micah also pointed out that he’s always welcoming of advice from Kelly and the other coaches, even when they’ve been critical of his performances. “Sometimes, when your coach gives you feedback, you have to take it as constructive criticism, and not that you’re doing everything wrong,” he explained. “Our coach knows us pretty well at this point, and she’s invested in us and knows how to help us grow. So we take her feedback very seriously!”

The top 9 will perform from their homes on May 11, in hopes of making The Voice finale on May 18 (five artists will be voted through). The last few weeks of this season are quite unprecedented, as the episodes have been filmed virtually amidst the coronavirus pandemic. This means that the artists have to film themselves at home, rather than performing live on The Voice stage. “It is difficult with doing all the backend work,” Micah admitted . “But I think I am getting a new appreciation of what goes on with the show and how the people who are creating the show really want us to shine and have our moment. That has been really cool!”

The next episode of The Voice airs on Mon., May 11 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. Following the performances, America will vote for their favorite singers, and on May 12, one artist from each coach’s team will be make the finale. Then, the remaining five singers will compete in a five-way Instant Save, with just one more being voted through. The top 5 will perform on May 18, and the winner will be announced on May 19, based on America’s votes.