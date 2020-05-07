Watch
Gabrielle Union Admits Zaya, 12, Is Skeptical Of Being Home-School By She & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Ralph&Russo show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 20 Jan 2020
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade walk hand in hand as they leave Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. The duo were all dressed up as they had dinner at the fine establishment. 15 Nov 2019 Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA550317_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Gabrielle Union has revealed her daughter Zaya doesn’t trust her, or dad Dwyane Wade with homework help, amid schools being shut.

Gabrielle Union opened up about life in quarantine when she appeared on The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon. The 47-year-old said she quickly learned that teaching kids is harder than it looks, and that her daughter Zaya, 12, is skeptical of her and hubby Dwyane Wade leading the at-home lessons. “I mean, homeschool is happening,” Gabrielle said on the May 6 episode of Tonight Show: Home Edition. “Zaya does not trust us to even look at her [homework]. She’s like, ‘I’ll wait for my tutors’.” Nevertheless, the proud mom joked that her daughter might have a point. “Somebody asked me, ‘How are you on the new math?’ And I’m like, ‘I wasn’t solid on the old math’,” she laughed.

The newly-published children’s book author also sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, 62, via video chat earlier in the week. The talk show host noted how cute her nearly 18-month-old daughter Kaavia is, but that she’s not one to show off many outward signs of giggly joy. “It’s the most adorable baby, yet I’ve never seen a more serious baby in my life,” Ellen said when Gab appeared on her daytime talk show from home on May 3 to promote her book Welcome to the Party.

Ellen then showed a photo of Kaavia sitting in a bucket surrounded by toys, as well as a pic of her in a cute little swimsuit with floaties. Her face looked so solemn in both pics. “She’s like the George Carlin of babies,” Gabrielle explained, comparing her daughter to the legendary yet not very smiley comedian. “She’s pure comedy, but absolutely dead serious. She’s just stone-faced. She is unbothered and unimpressed at all times.”

Gabrielle Union appeared on The Tonight Show to chat to Jimmy. Image: The Tonight Show

Kaavia has her own Instagram account with 1.2 million followers who love to keep up with the “stone faced” little one. Her parents run the account, and even Gabrielle knows how to have fun with her daughter’s “can’t be bothered” expressions. In a May 1 series of three pics, Kaav is seen wearing a cute white and black sun dress, but her face is in a deep pout. Even in the location option, Gab entered “I want to be alone” as to where her daughter was.