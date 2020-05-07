Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis For Calling TikTok ‘The Tic Tac’

Ashton Kutcher’s got jokes. The actor couldn’t help out call out wife, Mila Kunis about her lack of social media knowledge during an interview on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on May 7! Take a look and have a good laugh!

Mila Kunis doesn’t know the difference between Twitter and Instagram, according to Ashton Kutcher, who put his wife on blast on Thursday morning. The couple appeared on an at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where they had hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest cracking up. Ashton explained that Mila refers to the popular app, TikTok, as “the tic tac.” If you didn’t know, Tic Tac is a brand of small mints, which makes this even more comical.

“We put out a video on his Twitter or Instagram, or whatever,” Mila said, which sparked Ashton to explain his wife’s lack of social media knowledge. “This is, by the way, this is how educated my wife is on social media,” he said. “She calls TikTok, ‘The Tic Tac.’ So, she’s not pretending when she’s like, ‘What is it, the Twitter or the Instagram?'”

FYI, Mila doesn’t have social media. Ashton, however, is active on both Twitter and Instagram. The That 70’s Show stars appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss their new “QUARANTINE” WINE, which Ashton has advertised on his social media. All of the profits from the charitable wine will go to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Ashton making fun of Mila for calling TikTok "the Tic Tac" LMAOOOO 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WsNAXLK2Tu — josh (@josh_kunis) May 7, 2020

Mila and Ashton also revealed who’s the better teacher out of the two, as they’ve been homeschooling their children, Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and Dimitri Portwood, 3. Drum roll please… it turns out that Ashton is the better educator. However, it’s Mila who’s the master of multitasking, she said.

Just a few days before they appeared on Live, Ashton and Mila opened up about their schooling strengths on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 4.

“Boy do I appreciate teachers,” Mila admitted, explaining, “I’ve realized that I’m a fantastic T.A. [teacher’s assistant] I am like a professional T.A. This one over here, God bless it, man,” she said about Ashton.

“I like me some teachin,'” The Ranch star added. “We set up, like, a curriculum for the week and we plan it out and figure out what the kids are gonna learn, like, throughout the week.” The parents joked that Jimmy had “20 minutes” to conduct the interview because they left their kids with only an “iPad and pretzels.”