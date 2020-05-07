Interview
Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis For Calling TikTok ‘The Tic Tac’

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis
Peter Barreras/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Ashton Kutcher and his little boy Dimitri Portwood Kutcher brave the rain with a tiny umbrella while out running errands in Beverly Hills. Superdad Ashton is completely drenched but he manages to keep Dimitri dry. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take the kids to a fun birthday party in Beverly Hills! The pair took Wyatt and Dimitri to the park, where they could be seen having fun on the playground swings before heading out. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Beloved couple, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shop for groceries at Ralphs with their little ones! Ashton loads the kids into the car meanwhile Mila loads the trunk with groceries. The couple purchased a few Christmas flowers as well. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 3 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Ashton Kutcher’s got jokes. The actor couldn’t help out call out wife, Mila Kunis about her lack of social media knowledge during an interview on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on May 7! Take a look and have a good laugh!

Mila Kunis doesn’t know the difference between Twitter and Instagram, according to Ashton Kutcher, who put his wife on blast on Thursday morning. The couple appeared on an at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where they had hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest cracking up. Ashton explained that Mila refers to the popular app, TikTok, as “the tic tac.” If you didn’t know, Tic Tac is a brand of small mints, which makes this even more comical.

“We put out a video on his Twitter or Instagram, or whatever,” Mila said, which sparked Ashton to explain his wife’s lack of social media knowledge. “This is, by the way, this is how educated my wife is on social media,” he said. “She calls TikTok, ‘The Tic Tac.’ So, she’s not pretending when she’s like, ‘What is it, the Twitter or the Instagram?'”

FYI, Mila doesn’t have social media. Ashton, however, is active on both Twitter and Instagram. The That 70’s Show stars appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss their new “QUARANTINE” WINE, which Ashton has advertised on his social media. All of the profits from the charitable wine will go to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Mila and Ashton also revealed who’s the better teacher out of the two, as they’ve been homeschooling their children, Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and Dimitri Portwood, 3. Drum roll please… it turns out that Ashton is the better educator. However, it’s Mila who’s the master of multitasking, she said.

Just a few days before they appeared on Live, Ashton and Mila opened up about their schooling strengths on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 4.

“Boy do I appreciate teachers,” Mila admitted, explaining, “I’ve realized that I’m a fantastic T.A. [teacher’s assistant] I am like a professional T.A. This one over here, God bless it, man,” she said about Ashton.

“I like me some teachin,'” The Ranch star added. “We set up, like, a curriculum for the week and we plan it out and figure out what the kids are gonna learn, like, throughout the week.” The parents joked that Jimmy had “20 minutes” to conduct the interview because they left their kids with only an “iPad and pretzels.”