‘RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Joins Dating App Hinge & Reveals What She’s Looking For In A Man

Luann de Lesseps is single and ready to mingle! The ‘RHONY’ star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she recently joined an online dating app because she wants to ‘try new things’.

Following her very public split with ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino Jr., in 2017, Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps, 54, has decided to take a different approach to dating. This time around, she has joined an online dating app in hopes of finding Mr. Right. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on TV Talk, Luann told us, “I started this dating app called Hinge. So anyway, for the moment I’m just window shopping. I haven’t decided to take anybody out on a date yet. I’m just like checking it out. I’ve never dated online in my life. It’s not just the way I’ve met men before in the past, but you know, I’m trying new things. Lu and improved!”

And while she’s only “window shopping” for men right now, Luann has a list of needs that each guy must meet before she even considers going out with them. “First of all, he has to be six feet tall. Second of all, he has to have hair. And third of all, he has have children or have already been married because I’m not going out with anybody who has never been, you know, a husband or a father. I think those are really important things. And being funny. And handsome,” she revealed.

Finally, any potential suitors have to be okay with the fact that Luann keeps in contact with a few of her exes. “I still have a relationship with my first husband, Count [Alexandre de Lesseps], and you know, we have our kids together. So, you know, we’re close,” she told us, before adding that she speaks to ex-boyfriend Jacques [Azoulay] “all of the time.” She continued, “I love Jacques. We’re like family. You’re gonna see him in the upcoming episode.” One ex that she doesn’t speak with, however, is Tom. “I don’t [talk to him]. I don’t, but he’s living happily ever after in Palm Beach,” she told us.

Luann, who’s starred on RHONY since it debuted in March 2008, married Count Alexandre de Lesseps in 1993, and together they have two children, Noel and Victoria. They divorced in 2009, and on December 31, 2016, she married Tom D’Agostino Jr. However, In August 2017, after just eight months of marriage, Luann announced she and D’Agostino were getting divorced.