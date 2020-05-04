Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Lost 40 Lbs. After Each Pregnancy

kourtney kardashian
Shutterstock
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney KardashianamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Feb 2019Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model Doutzen Kroes *9070556w and Nina Agdal and Bruna Marquezine and Danielle Lauder and Haley Lu Richardson View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

In a new piece for her website Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the very different ways she went about getting her pre-baby body back after each of her three pregnancies.

At 41 years old and after giving birth to three kids, Kourtney Kardashian’s body is in the best shape of its life. However, she’s made no secret of the fact that it took a lot of work for her to get to this point. In a new article for her website, Poosh, Kourtney revealed that she “gained exactly 40 pounds with all three of [her] pregnancies,” but explained that she went about losing the weight in very different ways each time. Her biggest recommendation for weight loss after pregnancy is breastfeeding, which she said really helped her after she welcomed Mason Disick in Dec. 2009.

At the time of Mason’s birth, Kourtney admittedly wasn’t into “intense workouts,” so her routine mostly consisted of “two to three mile runs” around the neighborhood, along with at-home workouts. However, she breastfed for 16 months, which she revealed was a big help in keeping the weight off. “[Breastfeeding] forces you to eat super clean for your baby, drink much less alcohol and caffeine, and hydrate with a ton of water,” she explained. “It’s amazing for the baby’s immunity and strength, and it burns around 700 calories each feeding.”

Kourtney’s second child, Penelope Disick, was born in July 2012, and the reality star said she had more trouble getting the weight off that time around. After two years of “mellow workouts and yoga,” Kourtney finally started working with a trainer and doing high intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, which included jump lunges, squats and running up stairs. One shockingly hard workout she recommends? Jump rope! “I know it may not sound like much, but have you ever tried it?” she wrote. “Try jump roping for just five minutes. It’s intense.” Now, Kourt is able to do it for 20 minutes straight, she revealed.

kourtney kardashian
Shutterstock

It was just a few months into this intense training that Kourtney found out she was pregnant with her third child, Reign Disick, who she gave birth to in Dec. 2014. She jumped right back into the HIIT workouts as soon as it was safe after Reign’s birth. “It felt so good,” Kourtney admitted. “Especially since I was going through my breakup with Scott [Disick], I found that these workouts helped crush my anxiety.”

kourtney kardashian
Shutterstock

However, at the end of the day, Kourtney urged her readers to do what’s best for them as individuals. “The most important thing is to listen to your body and to do what you’re doing for you,” she concluded. “Not for society’s standards of getting your body back, because they are unrealistic.”