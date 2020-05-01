Elizabeth Hurley appeared half her age when she stunned in a throwback photo of her at the beach!

Category is… looking brutally hot realness! Elizabeth Hurley, 54, left little to the imagination while sharing a throwback photo of her on the sandy Maldives beaches on Friday, May 1. The stunning beauty looked effortlessly amazing in a tan-colored bikini underneath a silky leopard robe (you can see the sizzling pic here) from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach Collection. She accessorized the barely there look with a pair of stunner shades and glistening earrings while her gorgeous brown locks cascaded down both sides of her shoulders. Elizabeth joked about her reason for launching the new item from her line in the caption as a way for her to “celebrate surviving six weeks of lockdown and staying (relatively) sane.” We can relate!

Elizabeth is arguably one of the most beautiful A-list stars that have emerged into the public spotlight over the past 30 years. What’s been even more fascinating is how ageless she continues to look as time has gone by! She often posts beautiful pics of her in very revealing ensembles that have left her fan base in a complete state of shock and awe. The English actress sported yet another bikini on Saturday, April 25, except this time she paired it with cut off denim shorts that looked amazing on her body!

Bikinis, bikinis and more bikinis! Other beauties like Elizabeth have been putting their bikini bodies on display amid them being in self-isolation and we are here for it. Sofia Vergara, 47, wore a teeny string bikini during a “patio picnic” with her equally as attractive husband Joe Manganiello, 43, last weekend. She wore something similar while hanging with her niece Claudia Vergara, 27, one day later.

There have also been stars that have been competing in the viral #pillowchallenge, where they wear a pillow strapped to their body with a belt as a cincher and nothing more! Some of the lovely ladies that have aced this particular challenge include Halle Berry, 53, Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, and Niecy Nash, 50.