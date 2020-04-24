Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, & More Stars Look Incredible On Instagram In Pillow Challenge Pics

Let them entertain you — and show a little leg while they’re at it! This new Instagram trend has your fave stars getting inventive with their pillows and looking fabulous while doing it.

As shopping right now has been regulated to online, lots of folks are taking this time to revisit their closets to see what new styles they might have lurking around in there. Then again, others, like stars Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, and Niecy Nash, have jumped on the bandwagon of a new selfie trend — the Pillow Challenge.

Near the start of folks quarantining, someone had the marvelous idea of stripping down, grabbing a pillow, and belting it onto their bodies as a spin on a new outfit. And thus, a new Instagram challenge was born! The appeal of the latest viral social media sensation is understandable: it’s simple, it’s sexy, and it’s sure has hell makes for an unforgettable selfie.

So, to help you get some inspiration for when you’re ready to try this trend for yourself, here are some of your favorite stars pulling of the look to perfection on their Insta accounts.

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge ,” wrote Oscar winner and style icon Halle Berry, as she struck a pose wearing nothing but a black pillow and some choice accessories to match. See the bedazzled belt cinching the pillow in place? That gives the look a bit of pizzaz! And being outside amps up the sexiest of the pic. Something to think about — location, location, location!

“A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early,” Anne Hathaway captioned her snap, taking this up a notch by adding a bit of nostalgia to her look. Not only did she color-coordinate her pillow to the art in her home, but she also busted out some headphones, sunglasses, and combat boots, paying homage in her accessories to her character from ‘The Princess Diaries’. Mia Thermopolis never looked so good!

Buffy in the buff — sort of! While Sarah Michelle Gellar kept her Pillow Challenge look classic with a simple, white-sheeted pouf, the important point of her ensemble is the shoes. Heels, to be exact, which are quite non-essential in quarantine life. Still, as she points out, nice to throw on once and awhile, just to remember the feel!

Now, Tracee Ellis Ross is a goddess no matter what she wears, but leave it to her to make her Pillow Challenge selfie a piece of art. Seriously, whose started painting this for the National Portrait Gallery, because they should be making room of this ASAP.

Last, and by no means least, is the incomparable Niecy Nash, who not only pulls off this bedtime look perfectly, but also reminds us all why the hell everyone started doing this to begin with. “#BoredInTheHouseInTheHouseBored,” she hash tagged her post. We get it, we really do — but at least you’re looking incredible all the same!