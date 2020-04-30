‘RHONY’: Leah Sobs & Reveals Her Mom Stopped Speaking To Her After Wild Skinny Dipping Party
Poor Leah McSweeney. The ‘RHONY’ newbie tearfully revealed during the April 30 episode that her mom is no longer speaking to her.
Following that wild skinny dipping party at Ramona Singer‘s Hamptons home, during which she started drinking again after nine years of being sober, Real Housewives of New York City newbie Leah McSweeney learned that her mom is no longer speaking to her. She tearfully revealed that news during the April 30 episode, when she met up with the ladies for brunch in NYC. “My dad called me and said your mother doesn’t want to talk to you right now,” Leah, 37, told her co-stars, as she broke down in tears. “When you had a nine-year period of not drinking, and then decide to start doing it, obviously right so my mom is going to be worried”.
Last week, Leah was seen getting naked and skinny dipping after drinking a lot of vodka and playing “Prosecco pong” at Ramona’s. So Ramona told Leah that she could understand why her mom might be worried about her possibly heading back to a “dark place” after drinking again. Leah, who struggled with drug and alcohol issues since her late teens, acted pretty rowdy at the party, so it’s definitely a cause for concern, but the ladies did their best to make her feel better and try to understand why her mom’s upset.
