Uma Thurman Expertly Gives Look-Alike Daughter Maya Hawke, 21, A Quarantine Haircut — See Pic

‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke is getting a makeover while in quarantine — from her mom! Uma Thurman shared a snap of herself cutting her daughter’s hair like a pro.

Uma Thurman is a woman of many talents — and that list apparently includes hairdressing! The 49-year-old took to Instagram on April 23 to share a candid snap of herself giving her lookalike daughter Maya Hawke, 21, a haircut. The Stranger Things 3 star is quarantined with her mom amid the coronavirus outbreak, and trusted her to chop her gorgeous brunette locks into a stylish bob. “Home hair cuts bring us back home. We are all finding our selves again,” the Kill Bill actress captioned the pic.

In the shot, she wore a black ensemble including a jacket and sweatpants, as she focused intensely on cutting her mini-me’s locks with a small pair of scissors. Maya totally contrasted her mom’s look with a long-sleeved floral top, as she looked away from the camera. Although the up-and-coming actress has flaunted shorter locks for a number of years, her mom chopped her hair into a proper bob! “An expert haircut is so rejuvenating,” one fan commented on Uma’a pic. Another wrote, “Cut my son’s and fiancé’s hair so far.. haven’t cut my bangs yet.. still resisting.”

Although she may be a relatively new face in Hollywood, Maya has grown up surrounded by acting royalty. Her father is Ethan Hawke, who met Uma on the set of Gattaca in 1997, married in 1998, but, unfortunately, divorced in 2005. Fun fact: she is also the great-great-grandniece of legendary playwright Tennessee Williams. Maya reflected on becoming an actress while having famous parents, in an interview with our sister site, WWD. “It makes [for] more expectations and it makes it so that people doubt your intentions and your ability, and your place, but the truth is that you just have to work hard and hopefully you learn your place,” she said.

Maya famously made her major break onto the scene in the third season of the Netflix 80’s inspired, sci-fi series Stranger Things. Maya played Robin on the show’s third installment, where she fell into the supernatural schemes and mishaps of fellow characters Dustin and Steve.