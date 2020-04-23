‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Wants Wendy Williams To Join The Show: Why It ‘Would Be Amazing’

Marlo Hampton is daydreaming of Wendy Williams joining ‘RHOA’ — and she thinks Wendy’s on the same page! The Bravo star revealed why she thinks now’s the time for Wendy to ‘pop in’ the show.

Marlo Hampton, 44, thinks Season 13 is Wendy Williams‘ time to shine on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “I would love to see Wendy pop in,” Marlo EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife during our Instagram Live session on Sunday night, April 19! Besides thinking Wendy would take RHOA to the next level, she has another reason for wanting Wendy to be a recurring face on the show: “I need her and NeNe [Leakes] to make up anyways, so that would be amazing.”

Wendy and NeNe’s friendship had another hiccup on April 3, when NeNe hit up Wendy on the phone and tried to FaceTime during her Instagram Live — with no forewarning! Wendy vented about the “ambush” during the “Hot Topics” segment of the April 6 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, but Marlo didn’t dive too deep into the drama. Instead, she continued to gush at the prospect of the talk show host on RHOA! “Imagine our show with Wendy on it, oh my gosh,” she mused.

Marlo even suspects that Wendy’s on the same page. “I think Wendy wants to come and play with us,” she told HollywoodLife. “I think she really likes to play with the girls.”

Nene Leakes drops a new song and the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reunion will be filmed virtually. This and more on today’s Hot Topics. pic.twitter.com/axzS2sKWdj — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 6, 2020

Regardless, even Marlo couldn’t guarantee that Wendy and NeNe will make up this time. “I don’t know. I just know NeNe was really upset,” she told us. “They took it to social media, so I don’t know. Let’s hope they get over it and get back to a good place.” Wendy has also made it seem like the prospects of her becoming a “Real Housewife” are slim, despite allowing a past phone call with NeNe to be aired during Season 12.

During her aforementioned Hot Topics segment, Wendy made it clear that she did NOT want to be a “Real Housewife” like NeNe! Recalling NeNe’s attempt to FaceTime her, she said, “Honestly, here’s where the ambush comes in. She said, ‘Wendy, look’ — she was in hair and makeup and wardrobe with all her people — she said, ‘We filming and I want you to be on the speaker.’ I said, ‘NeNe, I did that for you one time.'” Wendy then brought up their one-time televised phone call, adding, “Remember my appearance? One time! I made it very clear, I am not a Housewife. Sorry, my career is a bit … different … than being a Housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention.”