Jameela Jamil Teases ‘Life-Changing’ ‘I Weigh’ Interview With Billy Porter: ‘I Can’t Get It Out Of My Head’

Jameela Jamil’s next esteemed guest on her podcast is none other than THE Billy Porter. Jameela spoke to HL about the episode that she says changed her life!

In the midst of our quarantined state, Jameela Jamil has been keeping hope alive with the continuation of her I Weigh podcast episodes. Her April 24th episode will feature an interview with Billy Porter, and the Good Place actress dished on their in-depth discussions in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com! “He goes on a five minute shouting rant at me as a motivational speech. He motivates me. He screams motivation at me for about five minutes straight is the best thing I’ve ever heard,” Jameela revealed. “It changed my life honestly. I can’t get words out of my head.”

She continued, “I’m someone who really struggles to be motivated and he just kicked me in the ass in the middle of this podcast — it came out of nowhere.” The I Weigh host said that Billy went “absolutely everywhere” with her during their discussion, talking through his traumatic childhood to his experience as a gay black man in Hollywood. Jameela’s upcoming episodes will also feature conversations with Gloria Steinem, Roxanne Gay and Neal Brennan.

“It’s just anyone who can teach me,” she said of her podcast guests. “Everyone has a different, nuanced experience with mental health and with their journey to happiness. These people are coming onto this podcast really to teach me, and I’m sharing those conversations with the rest of the world. It’s anyone who will really go there with me and illuminate something about human nature.”

Jameela’s ability to humanize these celebrities and icons in a way society hasn’t seen them before has been incredibly helpful during this time of quarantine, especially for those who feel alone. “We’re sharing with everyone together for the sake of making other people feel more seen and heard and less alone in their experience,” she shared. “It’s just getting people to speak out and encourage each other to then tell their own truth.”

Tune in to Jameela Jamil’s I Weigh podcast — new episodes drop every Friday!