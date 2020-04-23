Billie Eilish Covers Up In Protective Gear & Looks Like Kylo Ren On Walk With Her Dog – See Pics

Billie Eilish channeled a certain ‘Star Wars’ character while out and about with her adorable pup!

Woof! Billie Eilish, 18, decided to get a little fresh air with her dog on Wednesday, April 22, while covering up as much as possible amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The “Ocean Eyes” singer rocked an oversized hoodie, matching sweatpants and a pair of white high tops for her canine-related outing and also sported some protective face gear. She appeared to be in the best of moods as the Grammy winner flashed a peace sign for the photographers as she made her way through the street. She did bare a striking resemblance to Adam Driver‘s character Kylo Ren’s ensemble in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as both their outfits looked quite similar to one another.

Billie has been keeping herself busy, career wise, during her time in self-isolation. She’s made many big appearances on television including her performing a stripped down version of “Bad Guy” with big brother Finneas O’Connell, 22, during iHeart’s Living Room Concert For America late last month. “Hey everyone it’s Billie and this my brother Finneas,” she said to the at-home audience. “I want to thank iHeart and Fox for letting us be a source of comfort during this time. Love to you and everyone during this time.”

She later belted out her chart-topping hit during a virtual quarantine prom hosted by The Office alum John Krasinski, 40, on Friday, April 17. “I’m excited!..I have never really been to prom,” she told him. It turns out she had attempted to attend one in the past, but it wasn’t what she had in mind! “I went to one homeschool prom — which — let me tell you is not prom at all!” she also confessed.

But wait… there’s more! Billie also made an appearance during the star-studded One World: Together At Home special presented by Roku and Global Citizen to pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers. She covered the soulful ’60s track “Sunny” originally performed by Bobby Hebb during the show. “I love this song, it’s always in my heart and makes me feel good — and I wanted to make you guys feel good, so here we go,” Billie opened the performance.