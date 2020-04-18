Billie Eilish slayed yet another at-home performance, showing off her incredible vocals as she sang alongside her big brother and frequent collaborator Finneas!

Billie Eilish, 18, is exceptionally talented. The Grammy winner made an appearance on the “One World: Together At Home” special presented by Roku and Global Citizen to pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers. Instead of performing one of her own songs, Billie opted to cover the soulful ’60s track “Sunny” originally performed by Bobby Hebb. “I love this song, it’s always in my heart and makes me feel good — and I wanted to make you guys feel good, so here we go,” Billie opened the performance.

“The dark days are gone, and the bright days are here/My sunny one shines so sincere, Sunny one so true, I love you,” Billie sang along to her big brother Finneas on piano, with no additional music or backing track. We absolutely love seeing these two talents perform together! Throughout the performance, Finneas sweetly glanced over at his little sis and was just in awe of her vocals as us. “We’re sending our love to you, and we want to thank all the healthcare workers risking their lives to save ours, thank you so much,” Billie said to the cameras as she blew a kiss. Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist cracking a joke upon the throwback, and thanked Billie and Finneas’ mom for “buying that organ”!

The stylish singer is known for her unique tom boy style, often wearing branded items from luxury brands like Gucci, Burberry, and Chanel, and tonight was no exception! Billie rocked a cozy and cool oversized gray sweatsuit as she perched next to the piano, keeping her hair simple and straight.

This is the second amazing at-home performance Billie has done this month, as she also appeared on iHeartRadio’s “Living Room Concert For America.” Once again singing with Finneas, the duo performed her signature hit “Bad Guy” and proved they need no production, backing tracks or any bells and whistles. The brother-sister duo were, as always, a pleasure to watch together and their “One World” performance was no exception.

Despite being in quarantine, the Los Angeles native has had plenty to celebrate recently, including the one-year anniversary of her breakout album when we all fall asleep, where do we go? on Mar. 31. “Thank you for changing my life,” Billie wrote in her salute, featuring a highlight reel of moments including a scene from the “Bad Guy” video and a new photo from her album cover shoot.

Roku and Global Citizen announced the star-studded special on April 16, featuring a talent roster curated by none other than Lady Gaga. The historic two-hour event was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, and with an array of musicians performing like Elton John, John Legend, Billy Ray Cyrus and more. “One World: Together At Home is a moment of unity, and a chance to come together, that will offer great entertainment to the at-home audience, while supporting the organization at the center of the pandemic response,” Global Citizen’s CEO and co-founder Hugh Evans said in a release.