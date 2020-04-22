Wendy Williams Scolds Idris Elba After He Suggests A Worldwide Yearly Quarantine: ‘Sit Down’

Wendy Williams can’t believe Idris Elba called for a 1-week yearly quarantine to ‘reflect’ on the COVID-19 pandemic. The host shut down the idea on her April 22 show, because she, along with the rest of the world, doesn’t need to be reminded of the crisis.

Wendy Williams isn’t on board with Idris Elba‘s post-pandemic idea. The Dark Tower actor, 47, voiced in a new interview that he believes the world should go into “hibernation” for one week per year to “reflect” on the COVID-19 crisis. Idris — along with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba — experienced coronavirus first hand after they both tested positive nearly a week apart in March. They’re both currently in recovery together in LA.

“He feels as though he’s an authoritarian on telling us what to do,” Wendy, 55, said on her Wednesday morning @ Home show. After she played the clip of Idris’ interview, she went off, asking, “Is he serious? I don’t need to be reminded of this.”

Wendy continued, “This is something you’ll never forget. Will you ever forget it? Do you have to self quarantine, next year this time? I don’t. Idris, sit down,” she scolded the actor. “First of all, I love being in my home, so it’s nothing for me to stay in the house for a week. But, I don’t need to do it to self-reflect on this disaster going on right now.”

Idris pitched the yearly quarantine idea during a virtual interview on April 20.

“During the time of crisis, you know, you kind of want to be close to home, I think that the world should dedicate a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time and remember each other, I really do,” he told the Associated Press. “Other species use it, it’s called hibernation, but it does remind you that the world doesn’t tick on your time.”

During the same episode, Wendy slammed Andie MacDowell for not practicing safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress was photographed sneaking out of a closed dog park with her daughters, Margaret, 25, and Rainey, 30, in LA on April 21.

“The best thing that we can do is stay in the house and let people who do what they do best do their jobs,” Wendy said about the ongoing global health crisis. “We need to stay out of the way so things can get back to normal… I’m staying in the house for a long time. I don’t know when the next time I’ll be on a plane,” she admitted.