Wendy Williams Accuses Denise Richards Of ‘Wanting Attention’ With ‘RHOBH’ Drama: ‘She’ll Be Back’

Wendy Williams is calling Denise Richards’ bluff! The host reacted to the explosive season 12 premiere of ‘RHOBH,’ in which upcoming scenes showed Denise fleeing from show cameras after news broke about her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville.

Wendy Williams isn’t buying Denise Richards‘ climactic exit after new previews for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills show her storming off and threatening to quit the show all together. The new season centers around Denise’s “big secret,” which is being teased as an alleged affair with friend of group and former RHOBH full-timer, Brandi Glanville.

“Denise, first of all you’re not going anywhere,” Wendy said on the @ Home version of her talk show on April 20. “Denise threatened to quit the show. I don’t think she’ll quit, I think she’ll be back. She just wants attention, You’ve got my attention, but not in the way that I believe you.”

At the end of last week’s season 12 premiere of RHOBH, it was confirmed that Denise stopped filming with the cast in December 2019 after her alleged affair with Brandi was exposed in the press during a cast trip to Rome. Other scenes flashed of a flustered Denise leaving a dinner with the cast, signaling that she’s done filming.

“I’m gonna tell you something and this is just me talking to you — I can believe it,” Wendy said about Denise and Brandi’s alleged affair. “Look, Saint Denise, we only call you Saint Denise because you really cleaned up your act… and you still look terrific. Here’s one thing that we won’t forget, where you got started. She got started with Charlie Sheen,” Wendy said about Denise’s ex-husband. “You know, if you get started with him, there’s nothing innocent about that. She knows all the tricks, up and down and all night long, with everyone and everything with a pulse.”

Just before the season 12 premiere concluded, Denise appeared in a confessional all dolled up and ready to chat. We can’t wait to see what she has to say!

It’s still unclear about what went down between Brandi and Denise. Brandi continues to allude to that they hooked up in various posts on social media. However, Denise, who is happily married to Aaron Phypers, has denied the rumors through her representative.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is all new every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Be sure to check out our weekly recaps to stay up date on all the drama!