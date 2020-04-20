Travis Scott Going ‘On Tour’ On Fortnite: What That Means & How To Watch

With the coronavirus outbreak keeping music acts off the road, Travis Scott has teamed up with the online video game Fortnite to do a series of concerts inside the game. Here’s how to watch them.

Travis Scott has always been a huge fan of the online multiplayer video game Fortnite. Now he’s teaming up with Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, do to a series of concerts inside the game, where he will also debut a new song. The name of the “tour” is Astronomical, a nod to his Astroworld 2018 tour and album, as well as the name of his new tune. He’ll be playing five shows over three days at different times, so that as many players possible worldwide can log in and check out his concerts. DJ Marshmello was the first to break this new ground on Feb. 2, 2019 when he held a concert within the game.

“From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite,” the Apr. 20 announcement on Fortnite’s page read. “To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it.” Travis’ concert schedule goes as follows. All times are in Pacific Daylight Time, so fans around the world will need to adjust it to their own time zones:

There’s more to it than just his concerts when it comes to in-game Fortnite fans. On Apr. 21, he’s also getting his very own Travis Scott’s skins as part of their Icon series, along with emotes and other items. The skins actually leaked in mid-March, although it’s unclear if they’re the final costumes, as well as the rumors about his concert. Fortnite also announced, “And if you attend any of the Astronomical events, you’ll score this Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free!” Players noticed something was up over the weekend, when it appeared that a stage was under construction on an island in Fortnite’s Sweaty Sands area.

Travis has proved to be a massive fan of Fortnite. He even participated in the epic all-night game play on March 14, 2018, when Drake and pro-gamer, Tyler “Ninja” Belvins went at it. Eventually, the “Sicko Mode” rapper and Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster joined in to play via Ninja’s stream.

Fortnite is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac. To access the concert, fans will need to download the latest update, will be available starting on April 21. Doors open 30 minutes before each show and capacity is limited.